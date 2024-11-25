Celtic finally found daylight at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they swatted aside Hearts 4-1 on Saturday evening, whilst Aberdeen lost for the first time this season with a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren to see a three-point gap open at the top of the division.
It was more misery at Ibrox though, as the struggle continues for under-pressure head coach Philippe Clement, with calls for his departure amplifying after their drab 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Hibs boss David Gray is also feeling the heat as his 10-man side took a 4-1 battering from Dundee at Dens Park to remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
Elsewhere, St Johnstone and Ross County picked up vital wins over Kilmarnock and Motherwell respectively to move further away from danger at the bottom of the league. But which individual players were their team’s most important this weekend? Who deserves the praise? Who put in a top performance and became the matchwinners for their team?
Here are the XI players who were rated as the league’s best performing players this weekend, using player ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, complete with live photos from the weekend’s matches.