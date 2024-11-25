Here is our Scottish Premiership team of the week. Cr: SNS Group.Here is our Scottish Premiership team of the week. Cr: SNS Group.
Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic trio, Rangers MVP, 91% man and the man mountain - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:37 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST

Who were the best players in the Scottish Premiership this weekend?

Celtic finally found daylight at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they swatted aside Hearts 4-1 on Saturday evening, whilst Aberdeen lost for the first time this season with a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren to see a three-point gap open at the top of the division.

It was more misery at Ibrox though, as the struggle continues for under-pressure head coach Philippe Clement, with calls for his departure amplifying after their drab 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Hibs boss David Gray is also feeling the heat as his 10-man side took a 4-1 battering from Dundee at Dens Park to remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone and Ross County picked up vital wins over Kilmarnock and Motherwell respectively to move further away from danger at the bottom of the league. But which individual players were their team’s most important this weekend? Who deserves the praise? Who put in a top performance and became the matchwinners for their team?

Here are the XI players who were rated as the league’s best performing players this weekend, using player ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, complete with live photos from the weekend’s matches.

The Tannadice stopper had an outstanding game at Ibrox, earning a 8.0 rating for his performance in the 1-1 draw with Ibrox. He may have conceded a goal, but he made a fantastic eight saves to ensure his side left Glasgow with a share of the spoils.

1. GK: Jack Walton - Dundee United

The Tannadice stopper had an outstanding game at Ibrox, earning a 8.0 rating for his performance in the 1-1 draw with Ibrox. He may have conceded a goal, but he made a fantastic eight saves to ensure his side left Glasgow with a share of the spoils. | SNS Group

His third appearance in the team of the week this season, the Staggies defender has another strong game as they defeated Motherwell 2-1 at Dingwall. Rated at 7.5 for his display, he registered eight clearances, 12 interceptions and a 71% passing accuracy rate.

2. RB: Akil Wright - Ross County

His third appearance in the team of the week this season, the Staggies defender has another strong game as they defeated Motherwell 2-1 at Dingwall. Rated at 7.5 for his display, he registered eight clearances, 12 interceptions and a 71% passing accuracy rate. | SNS Group

Another strong performance from the American as Celtic moved three points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at Hearts. Ranked at 7.5 for his performance, Trusty had a 94% passing accuracy rate, won 80% of his ground duels and made four interceptions.

3. CB: Auston Trusty - Celtic

Another strong performance from the American as Celtic moved three points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at Hearts. Ranked at 7.5 for his performance, Trusty had a 94% passing accuracy rate, won 80% of his ground duels and made four interceptions. | SNS Group

Trusty's defensive team-mate was even more impressive in the 4-1 win at Tynecastle, rating at 7.8 for his performance. He won 100% of his tackles, made 94% of his passes successfully and won 100% of his aerial duels. Colossal.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

Trusty's defensive team-mate was even more impressive in the 4-1 win at Tynecastle, rating at 7.8 for his performance. He won 100% of his tackles, made 94% of his passes successfully and won 100% of his aerial duels. Colossal. | SNS Group

