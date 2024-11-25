Ibrox club fills months-long void left by Bisgrove

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Patrick Stewart as the club’s new chief executive.

The Aberdeen-raised lawyer will officially start his role on Monday, December 16 and fills the void left by James Bisgrove at the end of May earlier this year when he vacated his position to join Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

Rangers have spoken to a number of candidates since before finally landing on Stewart, whose most recent role was interim chief executive at Manchester United.

A statement on the Rangers website read: “Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Stewart as its new Chief Executive Officer. Patrick will join the club on 16 December 2024.

Patrick Stewart (centre) is the new chief executive of Rangers.

“Patrick joins Rangers having most recently been Interim CEO at Manchester United – indeed he spent 18 years at one of the biggest clubs in the world, gaining vast experience and knowledge to make him an excellent fit for his new role at Rangers.

“Raised in Aberdeen, Patrick graduated from the University of Glasgow, and worked initially as a lawyer in Scotland before joining TEAM Marketing, the agency responsible for UEFA club competitions, in 2001.

“He then moved to Manchester United in 2006 as General Counsel and Company Secretary, and had responsibility for all legal and regulatory matters, with his role evolving to include commercial and operational matters.

“In 2019, Patrick joined the board of Manchester United, with further responsibilities including negotiating player contracts and co-leading on the creation of their professional women’s team.

“In 2022, he became an Executive Director of United’s New York Stock Exchange-listed parent and his role grew further to include managing the club’s relationships with the FA, the Premier League and UEFA.

“In 2023, Patrick assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and oversaw the completion of a material investment transaction, successfully integrating new shareholders and directors into the club and delivering operational stability during the period of transition.

“Patrick has been a member of various working groups within the FA, the Premier League and the European Club Association, and has also presided over a variety of international sports disputes as an arbitrator for the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Rangers interim chairman John Gilligan. | SNS Group

Rangers’ interim chairman John Gilligan welcomed Stewart’s arrival and revealed that a permanent chairman will be appointed in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the club as CEO,” said Gilligan. “Patrick comes with an excellent reputation and background, bringing extensive experience of operating at senior levels during his 20-plus years in football.