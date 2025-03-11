Barry Ferguson’s start to life as Rangers interim manager has been somewhat of a strange affair, with a dismal 2-1 defeat to Motherwell sandwiched in between remarkable victories over both Kilmarnock and Fenerbahce.

Beaten finalists in the Scottish League Cup, Rangers find themselves 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and already out of the Scottish Cup, yet remain on course for success in the Europa League.

Last week’s impressive 3-1 first leg win overJose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the competition has them on course for the quarter-finals of the competition. But will Europa League progress be enough to see Ferguson guven the job on a permanent basis in the summer?

However, should he fancy the gig on a full-time basis, he’ll have plenty of competition with ex-Chelsea, Newcastle United and Hull City bosses all in contention for the role in the Ibrox dugout.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager*, with a new name entering the frame.

Kevin Muscat - 25/1 The no-nonsense Australian defender had a brief spell as player with Rangers and has been linked to the role previously after his impressive work in Asia with Yokohama F Marinos and Shanghai Port. An outside bet.

Issame Charai - 20/1 The Rangers assistant boss is an outside bet to be given the top job on a permanent basis.

Liam Rosenior - 20/1 The ex-Hull City head coach is currently managing in French with Strasbourg and is a surprise name on the favourites list.