Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR revealed as SFA confirm appointments for Old Firm clash

Experienced officials selected for derby duty

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for this weekend's William Hill Premiership fixture between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead.

The fourth meeting of the arch-rivals this season - the third in the league - takes place this Sunday, March 16 and will see interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson take charge of his first Old Firm clash following the sacking of Philippe Clement last month.

Celtic approach the match with a huge 16-point advantage at the top of the table with Rangers failing to keep pace with their Glasgow counterparts in the race for the title despite winning the most recent derby at Ibrox on January 2.

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn and Rangers' Jefte in action during the most recent Old Firm fixture on January 2, which Rangers won 3-0 at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

That 3-0 defeat was a rare blip for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have been a dominant force across the campaign, scoring 87 goals and conceding only 17 in their 29 league matches thus far. A victory on Sunday would move Celtic 19 points clear and within two victories of securing a fourth successive league title and their 14th crown in the last 15 seasons.

The defending champions go into the 12.30pm showdown on the back of a 2-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals while Rangers have a Europa League last 16 clash against Fenerbahce to negotiate on Thursday ahead of the trip to Celtic Park, having secured a 3-1 advantage following an impressive first leg victory in Istanbul last week.

Celtic won the previous two Glasgow derbies this season prior to the New Year showdown, claiming a 3-0 victory at Parkhead in the league in September before coming out on top again in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden in December, lifting the trophy following a penalty shoot-out after the sides played out a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes.

This Sunday’s derby will see the return of away fans to a league fixture between the clubs for the first time in more than two years with Rangers set to take around 2,500 supporters to Celtic Park.

Referee Steven McLean will take charge of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers this weekend. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Now the SFA has confirmed the officiating team for the match with Steven McLean set to take charge of his third Old Firm fixture. Robertson will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Dougie Potter with John Beaton on VAR duty at Clydesdale House, assisted by Sean Carr.

McLean first took charge of a Glasgow derby on December 31, 2016 when Celtic came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Rangers in the league at Ibrox. Kenny Miller put the home side in front but goals from Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair secured the three points for Celtic. McLean showed a total of six yellow cards in the match, three to each side.