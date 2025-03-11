The 39-year-old head coach was sacked in December and has since been linked with the top job at Rangers.

Former Scotland international Russell Martin admits he would be open to jobs outside of English football after being strongly linked to the Rangers manager’s role following his sacking from Southampton in December.

The 39-year-old head coach was dismissed at St Mary’s just seven months after guiding the Saints to promotion to the English Premier League via the EFL playoffs, after a difficult start to the season saw them win just one of their first 16 games in the top flight.

Despite his travails at Southampton, Martin retains a strong reputation as a one of Britain’s most talented young coaches, leading him to be linked to the managerial role at Rangers following the departure of Philippe Clement last month. Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has been handed the role on an interim basis, but the club will appoint a permanent successor in the summer.

Martin, who spent a year on loan at Ibrox in 2018 and has also managed MK Dons and Swansea City, is currently second favourite in the bookies odds to be handed the reins at Ibrox in the summer. A guest on Sky Sports Monday night football programme, Martin addressed his sacking at Southampton for the first time since his departure.

“I think it's really difficult to balance being a manager, you have to go in with a long-term view and strategy of what your ideal is for the club,” said Martin. “But short-term, game to game, to try and fix problems or work out what the problem is going to be to make sure that you're in a job long enough to see out your plans. So when I signed a new contract in the summer I was really hopeful that whatever happened this season (I could see it out).

Russell Martin was sacked as manager of Southampton in December after a difficult start to their EPL season. | Getty Images

“It's always tough when you get promoted to the Premier League, it's tough for any team but I felt we had a lot of young players. We were really trying to grow something and there was stuff we were really happy with despite the results. So, am I surprised by it in football? No not at all. Disappointed? Of course but it's been so much learning.

“I see so many managers and speak to so many coaches that came in to watch us work and spend some time with us. After they lose their job, they feel regretful that they changed or compromised on too much of what they wanted at the very beginning. I don't feel we did that. I have disappointments over maybe making too many changes, or adapting too much. The biggest challenge for me was convincing everyone they belonged there. We had half a squad that had been really hurt by the Premier League before.”

Following a long discussion over his 18-month spell at St Mary’s, the 29-cap Scotland international revealed his future plans - and offered a frank assessment of his immediate future as he detailed where he sees his next job being.

"I think I am realistic,” conceded Martin. “I don't think I will get another Premier League chance right now. I think like most managers that come up from the Championship - 'not quite good enough for the Premier League'. It's maybe unfair on the managers that get there at times, because you are there with a squad that has been so successful the year before but isn't quite ready for the Premier League.