Rangers took a massive step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League after winning 3-1 against Fenerbahce in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Vaclav Cerny scored a double to add to Cyriel Dessers’ opener to put Rangers in an extremely strong position when the two teams reconvene at Ibrox next Thursday. Fenerbahce briefly restored parity through substitute Alexander Djiku, but were a clear second best against Barry Ferguson’s men.

This was another excellent performance on the continent for Rangers, who have saved their best displays this season for the Europa League. This victory on the banks of the Bosphorus came just five days after losing at home to Motherwell.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce team were slack and could not match Rangers for effort, with Ferguson’s formation tweak to a 3-4-2-1 paying dividends.

We give each Rangers starter a mark out of ten for their efforts at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium as the Ibrox side chalked up such an impressive result in Turkey.

1 . Jack Butland Made a good early save from Edin Dzeko and his late sprawling stop to deny Talisca was very impressive. Was helpless with Alexander Djiku's goal. Wiped out his own player Robin Propper with a flying clearance with his head. Apart from that, a very steady presence. 7 | PA Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier The captain led by example in his right centre-half position against robust Fenerbahce's forwards. Swept up neatly whenever Ridvan Yilmaz was breached down the right flank. 8 | PA Photo Sales

3 . John Souttar Returned to the heart of Rangers' defence and put some excellent blocks. Refused to be bullied by Fenerbahce's strike duo of Edin Dzeko and Youssef En Neysiri as Fenerbahce as they peppered the Rangers penalty box with crosses, although he was booked for scything down Dzeko. 9 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Robin Propper Looked comfortable enough in a back three but had his night ended prematurely when his own goalkeeper Jack Butland headbutted him when trying to clear the ball. Came off groggily for Leon Balogun on 29 minutes. n/a | PA Photo Sales