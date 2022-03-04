New look for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers in Aberdeen match amidst 150th celebrations

The strip, branded as the ‘Gallant Pioneers’ kit, is a nod to the early photo of the team founders including Moses and Peter McNeil and will be worn as the club kicks off 150th anniversary celebrations.

A special tifo display, funded by fans, will also be shown at Ibrox for the match – despite organisers re-considering their plans in protest against the proposed Sydney Super Cup participation in November.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday and will wear their Gallant Pioneers celebratory kit - based on the uniforms of Clyde rowing club. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Other events including a fans’ village and special guest appearances at the weekend will be followed later this month by a Legends dinner and match on March 26 featuring Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Paul Gascoigne and Robbie Keane.

The visit of Aberdeen begins the month of celebrations for Rangers fans, marking 150 years since the McNeil brothers joined with friends Peter Campbell and William mcBeath to start a football team in Glasgow.

The all-white Castore kit to be worn on Saturday is actually based on rowing uniforms worn by a club on the Clyde and borrowed for the photograph in 1877. It features an off-centre button panel and grandad collar as well as a special club badge, white socks and shorts, with no sponsorship other than the manufacturers’ logo.

The new look will be Rangers’ fourth kit colour change of the season – the reigning champions already have the traditional blue home shirt, a black, red and yellow away kit and brought back a lilac-coloured shirt once popular as a third strip in the mid-1990s.