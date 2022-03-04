New look for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers in Aberdeen match amidst 150th celebrations

Rangers will sport an all white kit against Aberdeen on Saturday, their fourth fashion change of the season.

By David Oliver
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:08 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The strip, branded as the ‘Gallant Pioneers’ kit, is a nod to the early photo of the team founders including Moses and Peter McNeil and will be worn as the club kicks off 150th anniversary celebrations.

Read More

Read More
Rangers' shirt sponsors through the years- strips from CR Smith to 32Red

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

A special tifo display, funded by fans, will also be shown at Ibrox for the match – despite organisers re-considering their plans in protest against the proposed Sydney Super Cup participation in November.

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday and will wear their Gallant Pioneers celebratory kit - based on the uniforms of Clyde rowing club. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Other events including a fans’ village and special guest appearances at the weekend will be followed later this month by a Legends dinner and match on March 26 featuring Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Paul Gascoigne and Robbie Keane.

The visit of Aberdeen begins the month of celebrations for Rangers fans, marking 150 years since the McNeil brothers joined with friends Peter Campbell and William mcBeath to start a football team in Glasgow.

The all-white Castore kit to be worn on Saturday is actually based on rowing uniforms worn by a club on the Clyde and borrowed for the photograph in 1877. It features an off-centre button panel and grandad collar as well as a special club badge, white socks and shorts, with no sponsorship other than the manufacturers’ logo.

The new look will be Rangers’ fourth kit colour change of the season – the reigning champions already have the traditional blue home shirt, a black, red and yellow away kit and brought back a lilac-coloured shirt once popular as a third strip in the mid-1990s.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com – all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

AberdeenIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.