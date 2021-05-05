Rangers' shirt sponsors through the years- strips from CR Smith to 32Red

The website continues to be the club’s eighth main shirt sponsor since branding was placed on the light blues’ strips in the 1980s.

Back then CR Smith was the first shirt sponsor and several have followed – some for a match or two and others through necessity due to overseas advertising restrictions or competition regulations

Here we take a look back on the companies and brands who have been emblazoned across the Ibrox club strips throughout the past 40 years as 32Red extend their deal at Ibrox.

1. CR Smith 1984-87 Glazing company became the first shirt sponsors in the mid-1980s, adding their glazing company name to the front of the shirts along with manufacturers Umbro - as modelled by Davie Cooper against Clyde in 1985. Photo: SNS Group Buy photo

2. McEwan's Lager 1987-1999 Synonymous with a golden period in Rangers history - or silver spell - with doubles, trebles and the nine-in-a-row achievement. Lager company had one of the longest associations with the club. Photo: Ben Radford Buy photo

3. NTL 1999-2002 Broadband providers stepped in with deal reportedly worth £2m and returned to the 1980s by sponsoring both halves of the Old Firm at the same time, as CR Smith had done. Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes Buy photo

4. NTL:Home: Digital TV 2002-03 A one-season tweak to the original NTL branding, the sponsor and kit is best remembered for last day drama and the title win thanks to Mikel Arteta's late penalty kick at Ibrox. Photo: RODDY SCOTT/SNS GROUP Buy photo