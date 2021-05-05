Rangers' shirt sponsors through the years- strips from CR Smith to 32Red
Rangers have announced an extension of their agreement with shirt sponsors 32Red online casino.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 12:53 pm
The website continues to be the club’s eighth main shirt sponsor since branding was placed on the light blues’ strips in the 1980s.
Back then CR Smith was the first shirt sponsor and several have followed – some for a match or two and others through necessity due to overseas advertising restrictions or competition regulations
Here we take a look back on the companies and brands who have been emblazoned across the Ibrox club strips throughout the past 40 years as 32Red extend their deal at Ibrox.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Page 1 of 3