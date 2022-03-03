Rangers fans groups slam 'disgusting' and 'despicable' Australia Celtic friendly plan and prepare B-team boycott

The matches, including a proposed Old Firm friendly in Australia, have been condemned by large swathes of both teams’ fan-bases and following banner protests at midweek fixtures for Rangers and Celtic, two Ibrox supporters groups have spoken out.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union Bears group, who have planned a tifo at this weekend’s cinch Premiership fixture with Aberdeen, slammed the friendly proposal scheduled for November during the domestic break and the World Cup finals in Qatar as ‘disgusting’.

The group statement said: “We are disgusted to learn that our club have plans to take part in a friendly over in Australia against our biggest rivals but not entirely shocked given the recent over commercialisation of the club.

“We made our feelings clear last night and will continue to oppose this match for as long as necessary taking whatever actions we feel are required.

“Over the past few months we as a group have been working tirelessly to create a tifo to celebrate our club's 150th anniversary. This has taken hundreds of man-hours and cost thousands of pounds which was raised by the Rangers support. The news of this despicable friendly had made us reconsider our plans – how can we have a day of celebration for this is hanging over our heads?

Rangers fans chanted their opposition to the Sydney Super Cup plans and displayed a banner in the away end. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“After much discussion over the past 24-hours we have come to the decision that the tifo will go ahead despite the disappointment, anger and frustration we currently have towards those from the club behind this narrow-minded cash driven decision.”

The Broomloan Collective added their voice to the opposition and revealed they would hand back tickets allocated to the group for the Lowland League derby between the Rangers and Celtic B-teams on March 19.

It said membership had voted unanimously to reject the planned ‘Broomloan Collective Section’ at the game, and added: “Until such times as the club learns to understand and engage with the fans they will continue to make ill-judged decisions such as this.

"We request they reconsider and cancel this commercial and PR disaster with immediate effect.”