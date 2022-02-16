Former Celtic striker added to Rangers' 150th anniversary celebration match

The former Celtic striker, who also had spells at Inter Milan, Liverpool, LA Galaxy and Tottenham is ‘set to join’ the opposition World XI line-up facing a star-studded side of Rangers legends.

Further names have been confirmed for the match at Ibrox next month which will see Roberto Carlos, Gheorghe Hagi and current Rangers coach Roy Makaay take on a team of greats from the Scottish champions.

Rangers have also revealed more team members, to be managed by Alex McLeish, including Carlos Cuellar, Pedro Mendes and Jorg Albertz.

Robbie Keane. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Barry Ferguson, who recently resigned as Alloa Athletic manager, will captain the side and line up against Frenchman Claude Makele in midfield. The Champions League winner will be joined by two more former players from the Santiago Bernabeu – Ricardo Carvalho and Predrag Mijatovic – in the glamour tie on March 26.

The match forms part of the ‘Weekend of Legends’ on March 25/26 to celebrate the club’s milestone and will also raise funds for Portuguese superstar Luis Figo’s charity foundation.

The Portuguese forward is recruiting the star-studded select side and said he was “looking forward to captaining a team that will include former World Cup, Champions League and Ballon D’Or winners and best of all, the weekend will raise important funds for my foundation which supports children around the globe.”

Rangers’ 150th anniversary appeal will also benefit from the match with former Ibrox icons like Nikica Jelavic, Michael Mols, Ronald de Boer and Paul Gascoigne already signed up, as well as team manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Former Real Madrid team-mates Luis Figo and Claude Makelele will be re-united at Ibrox next month. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

