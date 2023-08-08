The Zambian international posted an emotional farewell to the Ibrox club’s fans on social media on Monday after flying out to finalise a £3m transfer to Al-Faysha, with the deal expected to be rubber-stamped this week.

Rangers manager Beale said: "Fashion Jr is close to a move to Saudi - it has been a good offer for him and his family. He leaves with well wishes from everyone at Rangers, but it was an offer he has to take."

Meanwhile, two Rangers defenders have been ruled out of the Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie against Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday. Centre-half Ben Davies and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz both missed the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener and neither will recover in time to face the Swiss outfit.

Rangers manager Michael Beale addresses the media ahead of the Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie against Servette. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Ridvan Yilmaz will be available for selection before the Morton game [on August 19], all going well. Ben Davies should return to training early next week," Beale revealed.

Rangers will require a far better showing against the side who ousted Genk in the previous round than the one they produced at Rugby Park if they are to get their European campaign off to a positive start.

"We were frustrated with the weekend but we don't have time to dwell - tomorrow is very important - we trust the fans will be right behind the team at Ibrox," Beale added.

"We believe in the work we are doing - I'm confident with the way we play and what we are working towards, but we need to be more direct and decisive. The players we have brought in have played in European competitions so they have good experience at this level.