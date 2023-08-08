Scottish transfers: Celtic's potential double swoop, emotional Rangers post, McTominay and Tierney latest

James McAtee could leave Man City this summer due to a lack of first-team football.

We talk you through some of the main transfer stories across Scottish football this Tuesday morning:

Celtic eye up Swedish defender

Celtic have targeted Elfsborg central defender Gustaf Lagerbielke as a replacement for the outgoing Carl Starfelt, who is expected to complete a move to Celta Vigo in the coming days. Lagerbielke, 23, has been capped once by Sweden and is a 6ft 3in defender who has impressed in the Allsvenskan this season. Reports in the Swedish media claim that Celtic have made a £3million bid for Lagerbielke and that Elfsborg are set to accept the offer.

Celtic in running for McAtee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City starlet James McAtee could be on the move from the Etihad, with Celtic credited with an interest. The 20-year-old playmaker helped Sheffield United win promotion to English Premier League last season but with game-time set to be limited at City, there are doubts about his long-term future. The Blades, Real Sociedad, Brighton, Wolves and Southampton are set to join Celtic in a battle for his signature should be become available, reports The Daily Mail.

La Liga option for Tierney

Yet another club has entered the battle to sign Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. Linked with Newcastle and his former club Celtic due to being out of the first-team picture, reports from Spain suggest that Real Sociedad have tabled a loan offer for Tierney. The 26-year-old defender’s future is unlikely, however, to be clarified until the end of the month.

Man Utd reject McTominay bid

Manchester United have rejected a £30million bid from West Ham United for their Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay. The 26-year-old is not a regular starter at Old Trafford, but manager Erik ten Hag is in no rush to sell McTominay. The Hammers are looking to replenish their midfielder following the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal and while they are progressing on a deal for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, they will need to up their offer for McTominay to have any chance of landing him.

Sakala pens his Rangers farewell

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has posted an emotional farewell to the Ibrox club’s fans after agreeing a move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. The Zambian is expected to complete his move to Al-Faysha in a £3m transfer and he wrote: “To my beloved Rangers Football Club, teammates, management and cherished Rangers fans. Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. It is with a heavy heart, yet a spirit of gratitude, that I bid farewell to this esteemed club, the supportive management, and my fellow teammates but most importantly, to the passionate and loyal Rangers fans ... I will always be a Ranger at heart, and I look forward to seeing the club conquer new heights in the future. It has been an honour and privilege to wear the famous blue jersey and represent this iconic club.”

Dhanda won’t be leaving Dingwall