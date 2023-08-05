The Celtic chase begins: Outsmarted Rangers face same old scenario after calamity at Kilmarnock

New season, same old scenario for Rangers. The Ibrox side spent most of the previous campaign trying in vain to chase down Celtic, a task they can now reacquaint themselves with after this opening-day 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

The face of Rangers captain James Tavernier says it all after the 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

The champions had laid down an early marker by beating Ross County 4-2 in the lunchtime kick-off and, asked to step up and do similar in Ayrshire at teatime, Michael Beale’s new-look side were found wanting. It was hardly the ideal preparation for the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifying tie against Servette on Wednesday night.

Rangers, though, could have few complaints, outfought and outsmarted by a Kilmarnock side who soaked up the pressure before landing what proved to be the killer blow just after the hour mark. The scorer was Brad Lyons, the Northern Irishman capitalising on John Souttar’s failure to clear David Watson’s long throw-in and poking it beyond Jack Butland in the visitors’ goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock finished tenth last season but, after extensive surgery to their squad over the summer, will have their sights set on better this year, making this the ideal start. This was never likely to be an easy introduction to Scottish football for Rangers’ legion of new cohorts and so it proved on an uncomfortable evening that few involved will forget in a hurry.

Brad Lyons opens the scoring for Kilmarnock against Rangers.

Five of Rangers' nine summer recruits started, with another two emerging from the bench. The new look to the side also extended to the formation, with Beale sending out his players in a 4-2-2-2 shape with full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic asked to provide the width which they did unstintingly, even if it did make Rangers vulnerable whenever they turned over possession high off the pitch. As a system it never really worked.

Rangers’ narrow shape and Kilmarnock’s defensive diligence made things very congested in the middle of the park with few chances in the opening period. When the visitors did seem to have finally prised open the Kilmarnock defence – Abdallah Sima flicking on to fellow new boy Cyriel Dessers – only an exceptional challenge from Lewis Mayo, latterly of Rangers, denied Dessers a debut goal. The assistant’s flag went up belatedly for offside but Mayo was not to have known that as he committed wholeheartedly to the tackle.

Dessers looked to be the player most likely to make the breakthrough as Rangers tried to crank up the pressure. The Nigerian international saw a shot saved by Will Dennis, before teeing up John Lundstram who was also denied by the goalkeeper. Kilmarnock had half-chances of their own – Danny Armstrong volleyed over while the lively Matty Kennedy was stopped in his tracks by the diligent Jack Butland – but it was their defensive stoutness that most impressed.

Beale had suggested pre-match that Todd Cantwell and Danilo would emerge from the substitutes bench “when the game opens up” but given Kilmarnock’s work-rate and overall command that scenario never really looked likely. With Rangers, though, in dire need of some creative inspiration, on came the pair anyway after 62 minutes, with Dessers and Kieran Dowell making way. If the change was supposed to send Kilmarnock into retreat it had the opposite effect as within three minutes the hosts had the lead thanks to Souttar’s sloppiness and Lyon’s poise.