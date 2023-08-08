What channel is Rangers v Servette on? How to watch Champions League qualifier for free

Rangers begin their quest for Champions League group stage football with a third qualifying round first leg tie against Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday.

It is a massive European night for Michael Beale’s side on the back of a inauspicious start to their domestic campaign at Kilmarnock on Sunday which saw them go down to a 1-0 defeat in their Scottish Premiership opener at Rugby Park.

Rangers face Servette for the first time in their history after the Swiss side upset the odds to defeat Belgian favourites Genk in the previous round, winning on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate score despite having to play 117 minutes of their second leg with ten men.

Rangers will be keen to make the most of having home advantage first as they look to build a lead to take into the second leg in Geneva next week where a 30,000 crowd awaits them at the sold-out Stade de Genève.

Rangers host Servette in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It is the first of two rounds Michael Beale’s men must successfully negotiate in order to join Celtic at European football’s top table this season with either PSV Eindhoven (a potential repeat of last season) or Sturm Graz awaiting the winner at the play-off stage.

With a £25m jackpot on offer in the Champions League group stages, there is certainly plenty at stake for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tie…

Rangers v Servette match details

The Champions League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Kick-off time is 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v Servette on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108) with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Is Rangers v Servette available to live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

Match odds