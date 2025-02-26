49ers looking to invest in ‘clubs with the right bones’

Paraag Marathe, the Leeds United chairman, has spoken publicly for the first time since news broke of his involvement in a potential takeover of Rangers.

Marathe, who is also head of 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Franciso 49ers, is part of a US-based consortium looking to secure a majority stake in the Ibrox club.

The deal, which also involves Andrew Cavanagh, the executive chairman of health insurance firm ParetoHealth, is reportedly agreed in principle with the buyout expected to be completed by June.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is leading a Rangers takeover bid.

Marathe was speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football summit and while he refused to be drawn on the Rangers links, he confirmed that the 49ers are keen to invest in other clubs. 49ers Enterprises paid £170m to secure full ownership of Leeds in 2023.

“I can’t really comment on whatever rumours might be out there," Marathe said. "But we are looking at other opportunities. It is doable to replicate the passion (of Leeds). What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, history of success and potential for growth.

"And if you are a sports person, and you live it and treat it as a way of life like I do, then absolutely there is enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties, just like there is to love all of your children!"

Marathe also suggested that any takeover of Rangers would not see them become a feeder club for Leeds after some supporters had expressed concerns over the Glasgow club falling under a multi-club model heading up by the English giants.