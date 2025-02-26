Rangers takeover: 49ers chief breaks silence on Ibrox 'rumours' and addresses Leeds United feeder club fears
Paraag Marathe, the Leeds United chairman, has spoken publicly for the first time since news broke of his involvement in a potential takeover of Rangers.
Marathe, who is also head of 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Franciso 49ers, is part of a US-based consortium looking to secure a majority stake in the Ibrox club.
The deal, which also involves Andrew Cavanagh, the executive chairman of health insurance firm ParetoHealth, is reportedly agreed in principle with the buyout expected to be completed by June.
Marathe was speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football summit and while he refused to be drawn on the Rangers links, he confirmed that the 49ers are keen to invest in other clubs. 49ers Enterprises paid £170m to secure full ownership of Leeds in 2023.
“I can’t really comment on whatever rumours might be out there," Marathe said. "But we are looking at other opportunities. It is doable to replicate the passion (of Leeds). What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, history of success and potential for growth.
"And if you are a sports person, and you live it and treat it as a way of life like I do, then absolutely there is enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties, just like there is to love all of your children!"
Marathe also suggested that any takeover of Rangers would not see them become a feeder club for Leeds after some supporters had expressed concerns over the Glasgow club falling under a multi-club model heading up by the English giants.
"We always have our eyes and ears open and look at other opportunities," Marathe added. "Multi-club from the standpoint of a hierarchy of clubs that maybe some other clubs do is not how we're looking at it. Leeds Utd stands alone, if we were to look at another club that would stand alone. What you can share and do on the commercial side and on the sporting side, we haven’t looked at one club as a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all our attention and effort."
