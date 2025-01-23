From the moment Rangers and Manchester United were drawn together in the League Phase stage of the Europa League, fans have been excited to see the sides clash.
Set to take place at Old Trafford this evening, both sides have enjoyed challenging domestic campaigns, but have found solace in in the Europa League, with both the Red Devils and Rangers on course to seal at least a spot in the last 16 playoff places.
Their success in Europe this season isn’t the only thing the teams share either, with a number of top talents and legends donning the jersey of both famous clubs throughout their careers. But who have been the top 10 players to have played for both Manchester United and Rangers?
While not all have enjoyed their success during their times at Ibrox or Old Trafford, we have ranked the top 10 players to have played for both, based on their career history, honours won and time at both clubs.
Do you agree with our list?
1. Ray Wilkins
A class act for both Rangers and Manchester United, the English midfielder won the league twice in Scotland during the late 80s and early 90s. He won the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, playing 160 times for the Red Devils during the early part of his career and is a highly-respected, and much missed, member of the football community. | Getty Images
2. Andy Goram
There's a reason that Goram was nicknamed 'the goalie' at Ibrox. A winner of five Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, the late, great Scottish international is a legend on the Ibrox terraces - and always will be. Played twice for Manchester United after joining the club on loan in 2021 from Motherwell. | PA Photo: PA
3. Jimmy Nicholl
The Northern Irish full-back spent almost a decade at Manchester United, winning the FA Cup in 1977. Had two spells at Rangers between 1983-1984, before returning to club in 1986. A winner of two Scottish leagues titles and three Scottish League Cups, Nicholl was top player that also had a three game spell in charge at Ibrox as a caretaker in 2018. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. Andrei Kanchelskis
Now manager of Dynamo Bryansk in Russia, iconic 90s winger Kanchelskis was a serial trophy winner in both England and Scotland. A two time English Premier League winner, he also lifted one FA Cup, the English League Cup, two Charity Shields and a European Super Cup with Manchester United. Joining Rangers in 1998 after spells with Everton and Fiorentina, he won two Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. Not a bad collection, is it? | Clive Brunskill Photo: Clive Brunskill