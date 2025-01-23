From the moment Rangers and Manchester United were drawn together in the League Phase stage of the Europa League, fans have been excited to see the sides clash.

Set to take place at Old Trafford this evening, both sides have enjoyed challenging domestic campaigns, but have found solace in in the Europa League, with both the Red Devils and Rangers on course to seal at least a spot in the last 16 playoff places.

Their success in Europe this season isn’t the only thing the teams share either, with a number of top talents and legends donning the jersey of both famous clubs throughout their careers. But who have been the top 10 players to have played for both Manchester United and Rangers?

While not all have enjoyed their success during their times at Ibrox or Old Trafford, we have ranked the top 10 players to have played for both, based on their career history, honours won and time at both clubs.

Do you agree with our list?

1 . Ray Wilkins A class act for both Rangers and Manchester United, the English midfielder won the league twice in Scotland during the late 80s and early 90s. He won the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, playing 160 times for the Red Devils during the early part of his career and is a highly-respected, and much missed, member of the football community. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Andy Goram There's a reason that Goram was nicknamed 'the goalie' at Ibrox. A winner of five Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, the late, great Scottish international is a legend on the Ibrox terraces - and always will be. Played twice for Manchester United after joining the club on loan in 2021 from Motherwell. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Nicholl The Northern Irish full-back spent almost a decade at Manchester United, winning the FA Cup in 1977. Had two spells at Rangers between 1983-1984, before returning to club in 1986. A winner of two Scottish leagues titles and three Scottish League Cups, Nicholl was top player that also had a three game spell in charge at Ibrox as a caretaker in 2018. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales