How to watch Man Utd v Rangers

All roads lead to Old Trafford as Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

It is the second Battle of Britain clash in succession for the Glasgow side in the competition following their 1-1 with Tottenham at Ibrox in the previous round of fixtures on December 12.

United are seventh in the Europa League table, one point and one place ahead of Rangers, with both sides harbouring hopes of a top eight finish that would bypass the play-off round and guarantee direct progress to the last 16.

Neither side approach the match in a particularly happy place. While Rangers have won their last three matches, manager Philippe Clement remains under pressure after a run of just two wins in eight around the festive period that led to fan protests and calls for him to be sacked.

The Red Devils meanwhile sit 13th in the Premier League and have won only four of their last 12 games, leading recently-appointed manager Ruben Amorim to suggest that his side are “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”, before stepping back from those comments this week.

Rangers will hope to secure a first-ever victory over United and end a 33-year wait for an away win over an English side in Europe since the 2-1 Champions League qualifying triumph over Leeds in 1992.

Rangers players inspect the pitch before a press conference at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025. | PA

Man Utd v Rangers match details

The Europa League fixture takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Man Utd v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Man Utd v Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here or through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Man Utd v Rangers team news

Rangers will be missing several first-team regulars amid an ongoing defensive crisis, with many of the players who have been filling in domestically not in their European squad. Former United players Tom Lawrence and Jack Butland have returned to training but Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Oscar Cortes remain out, while Clinton Nsiala and Ianis Hagi are ineligible and midfielder Mohamed Diomande is suspended.

Victor Lindelof has returned to Man Utd training following a month-long absence, but will be given more time to work at Carrington before returning to the fray. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain sidelined. Marcus Rashford trained this week, although the 27-year-old hasn’t featured since announcing that he intends to leave Man Utd this year.

Belgian whistler Erik Lambrechts is the match referee with countryman Bram Van Driessche on VAR duty.