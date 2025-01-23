Philippe Clement will take his Rangers team to face Manchester United later this week. Cr: SNS Group.Philippe Clement will take his Rangers team to face Manchester United later this week. Cr: SNS Group.
Man Utd vs Rangers injury news: 13 out of Europa League tie but Philippe Clement confirms key man 'available'

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:31 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:10 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Manchester United v Rangers in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Rangers can go one step closer to sealing a passage through to the last 16 of the Europa League when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday (kick off: 8pm).

While Philippe Clement’s side have endured an underwhelming domestic campaign, they have found solace in Europe and sit eighth in the Europa League table, having lost just one of their six games in the competition so far.

It has been a similar story for Manchester United, who sit just one place above Rangers having won three and drawn three of their six games in the Europa League. The Red Devils enter the game in despondent mood though, with head coach Ruben Amorim admitting his side are currently ‘the worst team maybe in the history’ of the club after their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns heading into the game, with up to 15 potentially missing the game on Thursday.

Ahead of the match at Old Trafford, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

The left back continues to struggle with a calf injury and isn't expected to be available again until the end of the month. He will miss the visit of Rangers.

1. Luke Shaw - Manchester United - OUT

The left back continues to struggle with a calf injury and isn't expected to be available again until the end of the month. He will miss the visit of Rangers. | Ash Donelon Photo: Ash Donelon

Tom Lawrence has been linked with a January move away from Ibrox amid EFL interest and has been missing since November with a hamstring injury. Has returned to full training, so could make the bench, but remains a doubt.

2. Tom Lawrence - Rangers - DOUBT

Tom Lawrence has been linked with a January move away from Ibrox amid EFL interest and has been missing since November with a hamstring injury. Has returned to full training, so could make the bench, but remains a doubt. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The England midfielder has endured a nightmare with injuries at Old Trafford. He's expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury, and isn't available for the game against Rangers.

3. Mason Mount - Manchester United - OUT

The England midfielder has endured a nightmare with injuries at Old Trafford. He's expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury, and isn't available for the game against Rangers. | PAUL ELLIS Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Has featured since coming off injured in the 3-3 draw with Hibs. A major doubt at the time of writing.

4. Dujon Sterling - Rangers - DOUBT

Has featured since coming off injured in the 3-3 draw with Hibs. A major doubt at the time of writing. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

