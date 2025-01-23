Rangers can go one step closer to sealing a passage through to the last 16 of the Europa League when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday (kick off: 8pm).

While Philippe Clement’s side have endured an underwhelming domestic campaign, they have found solace in Europe and sit eighth in the Europa League table, having lost just one of their six games in the competition so far.

It has been a similar story for Manchester United, who sit just one place above Rangers having won three and drawn three of their six games in the Europa League. The Red Devils enter the game in despondent mood though, with head coach Ruben Amorim admitting his side are currently ‘the worst team maybe in the history’ of the club after their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns heading into the game, with up to 15 potentially missing the game on Thursday.

Ahead of the match at Old Trafford, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

1 . Luke Shaw - Manchester United - OUT The left back continues to struggle with a calf injury and isn't expected to be available again until the end of the month. He will miss the visit of Rangers.

2 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers - DOUBT Tom Lawrence has been linked with a January move away from Ibrox amid EFL interest and has been missing since November with a hamstring injury. Has returned to full training, so could make the bench, but remains a doubt.

3 . Mason Mount - Manchester United - OUT The England midfielder has endured a nightmare with injuries at Old Trafford. He's expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury, and isn't available for the game against Rangers.