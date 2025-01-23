Man Utd vs Rangers: Have Rangers ever won against Man Utd? Rangers full record vs Manchester United

Rangers head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers will hope to go one step closer to qualifying for knockout stages of the Europa League this evening as they head south for a a mouth-watering clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford (kick-off: 8pm).

The penultimate game in the competition’s league phase, just one point separates the teams in the Europa League table, with United in seventh position, and Rangers just behind in eighth on 12 and 11 points respectively.

That means both sides enter game knowing that a win could would see them automatically qualify for the last 16 stage, with 14 to 15 points expected to be enough to seal a top-eight finish in the league phase.

The first competitive clash between the sides in almost 15 years, the Battle of Britain tie is one of the most highly-anticipated games in the European season and will see a packed out away end hoping for another famous European night at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the history of Manchester United vs Rangers:

Wayne Rooney in action against Rangers during the 2010 Champions League group stages at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

What was the score the last time Rangers played Man Utd?

Technically, the last time the two clubs faced each other was in August of last year, when the sides clashed in a pre-season friendly at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill secured a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

However, the last competitive fixture between the sides came on 24 November 2010 at Ibrox in the Champions League group stage. An 87th-minute penalty from Wayne Rooney handed the visitors a late win that day.

Rangers starting XI: Alan McGregor, Kirk Broadfoot, David Weir, Sasa Papac, Steven Whittaker, Madjid Bougherra, Lee McCulloch, Maurice Edu, Steven Davis, Kenny Miller, Steven Naismith.

Have Rangers ever won against Man Utd?

Sadly for Rangers, they have never beaten Manchester United in a competitive fixture. In fact, if Rangers were to score at Old Trafford tonight, it would be their first competitive goal against them in history.

The closest they have come to beating the English Premier League giants was in the Champions League group stages back in September 2010. A Gers team managed by the late, great Walter Smith's frustrated Sir Alex Ferguson with a masterclass of defensive football to pick up a deserved 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Rangers head to head record

Tonight’s game will be only the fifth competitive fixture between the sides in their history. Manchester United and Rangers have only ever happened four times, with every game taking place in the group stages of the Champions League. The first ever fixture between the teams came at Ibrox on 22 October 2023, when a fifth minute goal from Phil Neville handed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side a narrow 1-0 win at Ibrox.

In total, from the four fixtures played between the sides, Manchester United have won three, with one draw taking.

Man Utd vs Rangers head to head results

22 October 2023: Rangers 0-1 Manchester United (UEFA Champions League)

04 November 2023: Manchester United 3-0 Rangers (UEFA Champions League)

14 September 2010: Manchester United 0-0 Rangers (UEFA Champions League)