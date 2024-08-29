The transfer window deadline is now fast approaching and as the hours deals are hotting up in the Scottish Premiership.
Celtic have already added Kasper Schmeichel, Adam Idah, Viljami Sinisalo and Paulo Bernardo, while Álex Valle has joined on a season long-loan from Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this week. More incomings are expected though, with the Hoops linked to at several transfers ahead of deadline day.
In terms of outgoings, Matt O’Riley’s departure has handed the Hoops a huge boost to their transfer kitty, with English Premier League side Brighton forking out £26million for his services. With Champions League money also adding to their budget, Brendan Rodgers certainly has cash to spend as the hours tick down on deadline day. But what would his ideal starting XI look like, if he could secure every signing he’d like to?
Here, we take a look at how Rodgers dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true: