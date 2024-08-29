The transfer window deadline is now fast approaching and as the hours deals are hotting up in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have already added Kasper Schmeichel, Adam Idah, Viljami Sinisalo and Paulo Bernardo, while Álex Valle has joined on a season long-loan from Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this week. More incomings are expected though, with the Hoops linked to at several transfers ahead of deadline day.

In terms of outgoings, Matt O’Riley’s departure has handed the Hoops a huge boost to their transfer kitty, with English Premier League side Brighton forking out £26million for his services. With Champions League money also adding to their budget, Brendan Rodgers certainly has cash to spend as the hours tick down on deadline day. But what would his ideal starting XI look like, if he could secure every signing he’d like to?

Here, we take a look at how Rodgers dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true:

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Danish stopper has started every game since his arrival and looked like the perfect replacement for the now retired Joe Hart. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Consistent, defensively sound and a real outlet going forward. Johnston has proven to be a superb signing for the Hoops since his arrival in January 2023. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Has shown no signs of tiredness, despite his extended season year at the Copa America with the USA. One of Celtic's most valuable players, he starts in defence every game when available. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales