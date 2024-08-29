Celtic's dream starting XI. Cr: SNS Group/Getty ImagesCeltic's dream starting XI. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images
Celtic's dream starting XI. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images

£5m defender signs, Hatate stays, 3 midfielders arrive; Celtic's dream team if transfer rumours are true - gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:32 BST

How Celtic’s squad could look if the transfer rumours are true ahead of deadline day...

The transfer window deadline is now fast approaching and as the hours deals are hotting up in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have already added Kasper Schmeichel, Adam Idah, Viljami Sinisalo and Paulo Bernardo, while Álex Valle has joined on a season long-loan from Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this week. More incomings are expected though, with the Hoops linked to at several transfers ahead of deadline day.

In terms of outgoings, Matt O’Riley’s departure has handed the Hoops a huge boost to their transfer kitty, with English Premier League side Brighton forking out £26million for his services. With Champions League money also adding to their budget, Brendan Rodgers certainly has cash to spend as the hours tick down on deadline day. But what would his ideal starting XI look like, if he could secure every signing he’d like to?

Here, we take a look at how Rodgers dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true:

The Danish stopper has started every game since his arrival and looked like the perfect replacement for the now retired Joe Hart.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish stopper has started every game since his arrival and looked like the perfect replacement for the now retired Joe Hart.

Consistent, defensively sound and a real outlet going forward. Johnston has proven to be a superb signing for the Hoops since his arrival in January 2023.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Consistent, defensively sound and a real outlet going forward. Johnston has proven to be a superb signing for the Hoops since his arrival in January 2023.

Has shown no signs of tiredness, despite his extended season year at the Copa America with the USA. One of Celtic's most valuable players, he starts in defence every game when available.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Has shown no signs of tiredness, despite his extended season year at the Copa America with the USA. One of Celtic's most valuable players, he starts in defence every game when available.

Celtic have reportedly launched a £5million bid for the USA international defender this week. He could make it an all American centre-back pairing alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and it is clear Brendan Rodgers would like to add him to the squad.

4. CB: Austin Trusty

Celtic have reportedly launched a £5million bid for the USA international defender this week. He could make it an all American centre-back pairing alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and it is clear Brendan Rodgers would like to add him to the squad.

