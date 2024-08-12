It was another action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts outshine Rangers - for all the wrong reasons

After a sterling start to his Jambos career, Costa Rica internationalist Gerald Taylor summed up the spirit of Willie Donachie in Hearts’ loss to Dundee. The 23-year-old started the Scottish Premiership like a train last week, bombing up and down the wing against Rangers and impressing on the onlooking Gorgie crowd. His trip to Tayside was a different kettle of fish, though. The right wing-back managed to score one of the goals of the weekend - albeit in the wrong net - as Steven Naismith’s side went down 3-1. Some neat play around the box from the hosts resulted in Simon Murray putting a teasing cross into Hearts box and the unfortunate Taylor steamed in to place a right-footed shot straight beyond the despairing Zander Clark in first half injury-time. In fact, Taylor’s error was such a good finish, it managed to almost completely save the blushes of Rangers’ Robin Propper. The Dutch defender managed to score a cracking own goal of his own on his debut in the Gers’ 2-1 win over Motherwell at Hampden earlier on Saturday. However, it was nowhere near a comedic as Taylor’s.

Dee-lightful

Okay, so it only lasted 24 hours, but Dundee’s temporary spell at the top of the Scottish Premiership has shown just how impressive their opening to the season has been. Tasked with an away derby against Dundee United in last week’s season opener, a home clash against Hearts the following weekend was no easy feat. However, Tony Docherty’s side have passed both tests with flying colours. In particular, Saturday’s win over Steven Naismith’s Jambos was hugely impressive. Sure, Taylor’s comedy own goal helped them on their way, but the Dee were more than good value for their 3-0 lead at half-time. “That was almost a complete team performance,” noted Docherty at full time, and it is hard to argue. Both in and out of possession, Dundee were excellent and their early performances are evidence that last season’s top-half finish was no flash in the pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss of the season contender?

Poor old Miller Thomson. Last week, he bags a debut goal for Dundee United on their return to the top tier. This week? He puts himself in the frame for for miss of the season after spooning an open goal over the bar in United’s 1-1 draw with Ross County. Bless him, he did almost everything right in the run up to it. Winning the ball directly from kick off with some excellent pressing, his pressure allowed Jort van der Sande to run through on goal and square it back to Thomson for a simple finish just 19 seconds into the game - and then he wanted to ground to swallow him up. Even more painstaking, it looked like the miss wouldn’t cost his side the win after David Babunski put the away side into the lead on 48 minutes. However, when Ronan Hale’s 95th-minute leveller stole a point for the Staggies, it ensured Thomson would replay the miss over and over in his head on the long coach ride home. Chin up, Miller - it happens to the best of us!

The Celtic smile