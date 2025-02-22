How to watch Rangers v St Mirren

Rangers return to Ibrox for the first time since their Scottish Cup humiliation at the hands of Queen’s Park when they host St Mirren on Saturday.

Philippe Clement remains under severe pressure after the 1-0 defeat to the Championship side a fortnight ago which all but ended their hopes of domestic silverware this season, although a 3-1 victory at Hearts last weekend avoided placing any further strain on his position.

Talk of a potential takeover bid involving NFL franchise, the San Francisco 49ers, has also helped remove the spotlight from the beleagured Belgian head coach this week, as well as the draw for the Europa League last 16, which has paired his side with Fenerbahce.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the table and will hope Hibs can do them a favour by taking points from the league leaders in the earlier 12.30pm kick-off.

St Mirren, however, have already proven to be difficult opposition for Rangers this term, having inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Clement’s side in Paisley on Boxing Day, and will look for a repeat to aid their own top six ambitions.

Rangers host St Mirren at Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v St Mirren match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, February 21, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v St Mirren TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight.

Rangers v St Mirren live stream

Rangers TV and St Mirren TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. There is no pay-per-view option in the UK.

Rangers v St Mirren team news

Rangers defender John Souttar is out after picking up an injury against Hearts but Danilo is available again. Oscar Cortes is back in training but has still a way to go after being out for a lengthy period. Leon Balogun, Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are all still out.

St Mirren attacker Evan Mooney is out with an ankle injury. Alex Iacovitti is back in training after illness and Scott Tanser is available. Conor McMenamin (calf) remains out.

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Grant Irvine on VAR duty.