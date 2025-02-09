Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Championship side

Queen's Park claimed a heroic and historic Scottish Cup win at Ibrox to pile the pressure back onto the shoulders of Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

A second-half goal from substitute Seb Drozd and a stoppage-time penalty save from Calum Ferrie secured the Spiders a first win over Rangers since 1948 - and condemned the hosts to their worst ever Scottish Cup defeat.

Calls for Clement to be relieved of his duties had quietened in recent weeks after a recovery - of sorts - from the travails of the festive period where Rangers dropped points by the bucketload in the Premiership.

But those voices will return louder than ever - as proven by the apoplectic reaction inside and outside the stadium - after the Championship side, who only turned professional six years ago, dumped his Rangers team out of the one competition they still had any realistic hope of winning.

Rangers' James Tavernier looks dejected after missing a stoppage time penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Queen's Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

With the league title all but gone, the Scottish Cup was all Clement had left to retain any credit in the bank among fans. The Europa League is now all that is left, but it remains to be seen whether the Belgian will still be in charge when the last 16 tie comes around next month.

The ear-splitting full-time jeers reflected the magnitude of the defeat; Rangers first to lower league opposition in the Scottish Cup since the famous Berwick Rangers giant-killing of 1967. Worse still, the first time in history they have exited the tournament to such an opponent on home soil. Old Firm managers tend not to survive such results. Just ask John Barnes. It is exactly 25 years ago to the day since he was sacked by Celtic after the ignominious cup defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Parkhead.

Some Rangers fans gathered outside the stadium after full-time to protest against Clement, but amid all the home anger and humiliation, this was a day that belonged to Queen's Park and their manager Callum Davidson, who dumped Rangers out of the Scottish Cup in 2021 en route to guiding St Johnstone to a famous cup double. This result is another huge feather in his cap.

Hero Queen's Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

There was no luck involved. Queen's Park were superb, from goalkeeper Ferrie having the game of his life to the 10 men in front of him who ran themselves into the ground to the extent they were dropping with cramp in the latter stages.

Rangers handed first starts to Bailey Rice and Rafael Fernandes. Neither lasted the 90 minutes with Rice hooked at half-time. The 18-year-old will not look back on his full debut fondly. Rangers were not abysmal in the first half. The chances were there for them but Ferrie was equal to everything. They lacked urgency, however, and Clement sent on Nico Raskin and Cyriel Dessers at half-time in an attempt to raise the tempo. If anything their performance deteriorated as Queen's visibly grew in belief.

Kyle Hurst was inches away from connecting with a ball across the six-yard box then Ibrox was stunned into silence on 69 minutes when substitute Drozd, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds, collected a corner at the back post, burst past Jefte and finished beyond Liam Kelly.

