Rangers’ hex over Gorgie has never been more evident

Rangers secured the only acceptable outcome following a defeat of such historic proportions against Queen’s Park the previous weekend.

However, as with the schoolchild delivering some obviously shoddy homework in the hope more than expectation that it will pass muster, this shouldn’t and will not fool anyone. Will this do? No, Rangers, it will not.

What victory over Hearts does provide is some relief for Philippe Clement, who knew a win – however unconvincing the performance - was non-negotiable. The home team might have improved of late but not to the extent where Rangers supporters were prepared to countenance anything other than three points, particularly given their team's dominant record in Gorgie. Rangers have the sign over Hearts on the Tynecastle side’s own patch and it’s never been more evident than here.

Neil Critchley was still scratching his head when he arrived to speak to reporters around 30 minutes after the final whistle. The reasonably new Hearts manager had just been introduced to the rule of no matter well Hearts play, Hearts do not beat Rangers at Tynecastle. Got it? Good. It’s now nine games without a win for the hosts stretching back to 2020, including seven defeats.

And yet, having scored six in their last league outing, Hearts could have had six more goals here. If only Elton Kabangu, such an impressive performer since his arrival last month, remembered to put on his shooting boots. He might well have notched a famous hat-trick.

That was on the cards for teammate Jamie McCart as well, although not in the way the defender desired. Just to add to the sense of self-inflicted defeat for Hearts, the unfortunate McCart contributed not one but two own goals. The first, just twenty minutes in, came after Kabangu had failed to take two chances to open the scoring, with John Souttar also seeing a goal ruled out early on for offside for the visitors.

Kabangu headed over on eight minutes after Blair Spittal’s free-kick found him in splendid isolation. The same pair combined eight minutes later after referee John Beaton had allowed play to run on following Ianis Hagi's crude foul on James Wilson. Hagi was eventually booked with Hearts fans still wondering how Kabangu had not taken full advantage of the invitation to play on, with Butland saving well low down to his right.

Hagi popped up at the other end to deepen the home fans' angst as he delivered a ball into the goalmouth. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon got a touch but so, too, did McCart, who was unable to stop the ball hitting off him and then going over the line. Just moments after this goal, Kabangu was handed another chance. Butland got a crucial touch to divert the ball behind for a corner and he also tipped another effort – a volley from Lawrence Shankland this time – over.

Rangers were coughing up a number of opportunities on an afternoon when they were meant to be atoning for allowing a lower tier team to storm the fortress seven days earlier in the Scottish Cup. They were meant to come out all guns blazing having spent the week consigned to their barracks on nothing but bread and water.

Quite what they had been working on was not immediately apparent. Despite making as many as five changes, this was same old, predictable, one-paced and distinctly mediocre Rangers.

Butland saved them time and time again. Gordon was also forced to make some stops worthy of mention at the other end, including reacting well to a defection off - yes, him again - McCart.

Hearts only have themselves to blame for letting Rangers off the hook. It would take a newspaper supplement to chronicle each and every one of Kabangu’s chances. Suffice to say, he wore a somewhat haunted look when he was replaced with ten minutes left by Musa Drammeh. Whatever was afflicting Kabangu seemed to be contagious, because Drammeh placed a simple chance straight into Butland’s midriff in the dying moments.

Centre half Michael Steinwender showed them how to do it on his home debut, glancing a header into the far corner from James Penrice’s corner three minutes after the interval. With Hearts having wasted little time getting back on level terms following the re-start, most expected them to turn the screw on fragile Rangers.

Almost imperceptibly, however, the visitors seemed to seize a measure of control. Suddenly, on the hour mark, Cerny was curling an effort just past Gordon’s far post. A minute later the same player judged his angles better having been the beneficiary of a huge dollop of fortune, with the ball landing in path after Adam Forrester did well blocking Hamza Igamane’s shot. Cerny took a touch and stabbed home.

Kabangu had another clear sight of goal shortly afterwards but was foiled by Butland once again. It was merely one more in a litany of missed chances but this one seemed pivotal as Rangers made it 3-1 three minutes later. McCart got the all-important final touch as he attempted to thwart substitute Cyriel Dessers getting on the end of a through ball from Hagi.

Both teams have been through the ringer somewhat since they last met here on a warm(er) early afternoon in August, back when everything and anything seemed possible. Hearts were expected to be Rangers’ main challenger for second place and little that occurred in the goalless draw that afternoon seemed to warrant any revision of this prediction. Instead, they promptly embarked on a dismal run that eventually led to Steven Naismith’s dismissal. Critchley has more than since steadied the ship and Hearts remain on course for the top six, which is the very least they should be expecting from the season.