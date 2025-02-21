Rangers Europa League last 16 draw and route to final confirmed as Jose Mourinho set for Ibrox

Rangers face trip to Turkey

Rangers have discovered who they will face in the Europa League last 16 following the draw which took place at the European House of Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Philippe Clement's side qualified directly for the last 16 thanks to securing a top eight finish in the league phase of the competition, collecting 14 points from eight matches with wins over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, plus draws against Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur, with their only two defeats coming to Lyon and Manchester United.

Clubs who finished in positions ninth to 24th moved into the play-off round, played over two legs, with a partly predetermined draw ensuring that Rangers already knew they would meet either Bodo/Glimt or Fenerbahce in the next round.

And it will be a trip to Turkey for Clement's men after they were drawn to face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, who defeated Anderlecht in the play-off round 5-2 on aggregate amid choatic scenes in the second leg in Belgium which was marred by rioting in the stands which caused the game to be temporarily suspended.

Rangers will be away from home at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul in the first leg of the last 16 on Thursday, March 6 with the second leg taking place at Ibrox on Thursday, March 13.

It will be the first time that Mourinho has brought a visiting team to Scotland although he is no stranger to the country having studied for his UEFA coaching qualifications in Largs.

Mourinho has, of course, managed against a Scottish side on neutral soil, famously guiding his Porto side to a 3-2 victory over Martin O’Neill’s Celtic in the 2003 UEFA Cup final in Seville, a result which he claims Rangers fans still thank him for.

“I could feel it immediately because the week before the Celtic fans were already in Porto trying to buy tickets from Porto fans,” he recalled.

"Now, what I find in the streets of London and other places, is still the Rangers fans thanking me for that final. The passion for football is never one that is diminished in Glasgow and achievements are often fondly remembered amongst supporters.

"I have people saying to me, oh Jose thank you very much for that final."

Fenerbahce beat Rangers 2-1 on aggregate in the Champions League third qualifying round in 2001 while they drew with Celtic home and away in the Europa League group stage in 2015.

Should Rangers make it past last season’s Turkish Super Lig runners-up they will meet the winners of the Roma v Atletico Bilbao tie in the quarter-finals while possible semi-final opponents would include Real Sociedad, Manchester United, FCSB or Lyon.

Should Rangers repeat their 2022 run to the final their opponents would come from the list of clubs on the opposite side of the draw which includes Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt, Az Alkmaar or Tottenham.

The full Europa League last 16 draw is as follows:

Real Sociedad v Man United

Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Viktoria Plzen v Lazio

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham

FCSB v Lyon