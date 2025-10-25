What channel is Rangers v Kilmarnock on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers and Aberdeen are set to do battle this weekend in the Scottish Premiership.
It will be new Rangers head coach Danny Rohl’s first home game since taking over in Govan, while Kilmarnock are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Hearts.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Kilmarnock match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock takes place on Sunday, October 25 at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Rangers v Kilmarnock TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Rangers v Kilmarnock live stream
Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. There is no live stream for UK-based viewers
Aberdeen v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.
Rangers v Kilmarnock team news
Rangers have Nedim Bajrami available after being ineligible to face Brann while Mohamed Diomande was again missing in Norway. Long-term absentees Rabbi Matondo (knee), Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Kieran Dowell remain out.
Kilmarnock include new striker Tyreece John-Jules, who was brought in after Djenairo Daniels underwent knee surgery. Marley Watkins is working his way back from a heel injury while Jamie Brandon and Matty Kennedy remain out. Tom Lowery is back training.
Kevin Clancy will be in charge of proceedings at Pittodrie and will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Alastair Taylor. Grant Irvine is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Calum Scott.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.