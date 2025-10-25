Full details ahead of Scottish Premiership clash between Gers and Killie

It will be new Rangers head coach Danny Rohl’s first home game since taking over in Govan, while Kilmarnock are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Hearts.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Ibrox will play host to Rangers v Kilmarnock this weekend. | SNS Group

Rangers v Kilmarnock match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock takes place on Sunday, October 25 at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Kilmarnock TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Kilmarnock live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. There is no live stream for UK-based viewers

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.

Rangers v Kilmarnock team news

Rangers have Nedim Bajrami available after being ineligible to face Brann while Mohamed Diomande was again missing in Norway. Long-term absentees Rabbi Matondo (knee), Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Kieran Dowell remain out.

Kilmarnock include new striker Tyreece John-Jules, who was brought in after Djenairo Daniels underwent knee surgery. Marley Watkins is working his way back from a heel injury while Jamie Brandon and Matty Kennedy remain out. Tom Lowery is back training.