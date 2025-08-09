Full details ahead of Rangers vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox this Saturday.

Rangers are back in league action this weekend as they welcome Dundee to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The first home league game of the Russell Martin era at Ibrox, the head coach will be hoping Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers was no flash in the pan as his side looks to pick up their first three points of the new season.

As for the visitors, Dundee have endured a tough start to life under new head coach Steven Pressley, crashing out of the Premier Sports Cup at the group stage, before losing 2-1 to Hibs in last week’s league opener at Dens Park. They face a daunting clash against Rangers, but will arrive in Glasgow desperate to prove their doubters wrong.

Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash at Ibrox? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and stream the game live:

Lyall Cameron is expected to start from Rangers against his former club this weekend. | SNS Group

Rangers v Dundee match details

Date and Time: Saturday 9 August. Kick-off: 5.45pm.

Saturday 9 August. Kick-off: 5.45pm. Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers v Dundee TV channel

The clash between Rangers and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership has been chosen for live broadcast on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service. Pre-match coverage is scheduled to begin at 5.15. If you current do not subscribe to Premier Sports, details of how to sign up are available here

Rangers v Dundee live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

The game will available via the club’s streaming service RangersTV for subscribers based outside of the UK and Ireland. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

Rangers v Dundee highlights

Sportscene will be screen highlights of all Saturday’s game on the BBC Scotland channel at 8.15pm on Saturday. The show will then be repeated later in the evening at 10.20pm on BBC One and BBC Scotland.

Rangers v Dundee team news

Rangers head coach Russell Martin will be without injured duo Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane, with the pair still missing with knocks. New signing Mikey Moore is also forced to miss the game, with his international clearance still not through following his season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.