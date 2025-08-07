Who is the referee for Rangers v Dundee ? Match officials and VAR confirmed for Ibrox clash

Who is the referee for Rangers v Dundee at Ibrox this weekend?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will look to pick up their first three points of the new season when they welcome Dundee to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

A disappointing opening day performance at Motherwell saw Russell Martin’s side escape with a 1-1 draw at Fir Park last week. James Tavernier’s had given the Gers the perfect start with his early opener, but it was cancelled out by Emmanuel Longelo’s angled drive in the dying embers of the game to leave supporters frustrated. A convincing 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers in midweek will give the Gers renewed optimism though, as they return to domestic action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their weekend visitors, Dundee, have endured a tough start to the campaign. Head coach Steven Pressley saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat Hibs on opening day last weekend, just weeks after they were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup after defeats to both Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians in the group stage of the competition sealed their shock early exit.

The Dark Blues could be without talisman and captain Simon Murray in Govan due to a knee injury, while Charlie Reilly (broken shoulder) and Cesar Garza (head) are ruled out. Rangers could hand a debut to Mikey Moore following his loan arrival from Tottenham Hotspur last week, though Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane are expected to be ruled out again.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA have confirmed as the match officials for Saturday’s game:

Referee Don Robertson will take charge of Rangers home game with Dundee this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Who is the referee for Rangers v Dundee?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Don Robertson. Last season, he took charge of 23 Scottish Premiership games, He also officiated Celtic’s 1-0 win over St Mirren last week, where he issued three yellow cards and disallowed a Callum McGregor goal for handball, following a VAR intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2024/25 season, Robertson has handed out a total of 84 yellow cards (an average of 3.65 per game), and two red cards (0.09 per game). He awarded an average of 18.78 fouls per game, and 0.26 penalties per game.

The most recent Rangers game he officiated was the 2-0 home defeat to Hibs in April, while he last refereed a Dundee game as recently as May, taking charge of their 3-2 away defeat at Kilmarnock.

Rangers v Dundee VAR and match officials