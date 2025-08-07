Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers vs Dundee injury news: 8 out as key man emerges as a serious doubt for Ibrox clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 21:35 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers will aim to pick up their first three points of the season as the entertain Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Russell Martin’s side had a disappointing start to their league campaign at Motherwell last weekend, with James Tavernier’s early opener cancelled out by an angled drive by Emmanuel Longelo in the closing stages of the game at Fir Park. However, their comfortable 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday has injected some much-needed positivity back into the squad.

As for their visitors Dundee, it has been a difficult start to the campaign for Steven Pressley’s side. Losing 2-1 at home to Hibs on opening day last week, the Dens Park outfit also struggled in the Premier Sports Cup, losing to both Alloa Atheltic and Airdrieonians as they crashed out of the competition at the group stages.

Both sides will be desperate for the three points, but a number of injury issues has left three key players sweating on their inclusion at Ibrox this weekend.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Took a stray boot to the head from Hibs' Jack Iredale last weekend. He completed the game, but has now been ruled out of the trip to Rangers with the injury.

1. Cesar Garza - Dundee - OUT

Took a stray boot to the head from Hibs' Jack Iredale last weekend. He completed the game, but has now been ruled out of the trip to Rangers with the injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will not be available for the clash against Dundee after signing from Tottenham Hotspur on loan last week. The 17-year-old is still waiting on international clearance.

2. Mikey Moore - Rangers - OUT

Will not be available for the clash against Dundee after signing from Tottenham Hotspur on loan last week. The 17-year-old is still waiting on international clearance. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Welsh winger is currently out with injury and won't be available for the visit of Dundee. Unlikely to have been part of the matchday squad anyway.

3. Rabbi Matondo - Rangers - OUT

The Welsh winger is currently out with injury and won't be available for the visit of Dundee. Unlikely to have been part of the matchday squad anyway. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has a broken shoulder and will be out for a number of weeks, unfortunately for Dundee.

4. Charlie Reilly - Dundee - OUT

Has a broken shoulder and will be out for a number of weeks, unfortunately for Dundee. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice