Rangers will aim to pick up their first three points of the season as the entertain Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm).
Russell Martin’s side had a disappointing start to their league campaign at Motherwell last weekend, with James Tavernier’s early opener cancelled out by an angled drive by Emmanuel Longelo in the closing stages of the game at Fir Park. However, their comfortable 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday has injected some much-needed positivity back into the squad.
As for their visitors Dundee, it has been a difficult start to the campaign for Steven Pressley’s side. Losing 2-1 at home to Hibs on opening day last week, the Dens Park outfit also struggled in the Premier Sports Cup, losing to both Alloa Atheltic and Airdrieonians as they crashed out of the competition at the group stages.
Both sides will be desperate for the three points, but a number of injury issues has left three key players sweating on their inclusion at Ibrox this weekend.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
