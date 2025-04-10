How to watch Rangers v Athletic Bilbao

Rangers will aim to put a stop to their worst ever run of home form when they host Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

The Ibrox side go into the match on the back of five successive home defeats for the first time in their history following the 2-0 loss to Hibs in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday.

Queen’s Park, St Mirren, Motherwell and Fenerbahce have also left Govan with a victory in recent weeks, although the Turkish side were defeated on penalties in the Europa League last 16 clash after their 2-0 win cancelled out the 3-1 defeat to Rangers in Istanbul the previous week.

Rangers have saved their best performances for Europe this season with an impressive group stage campaign featuring victories over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise as well as commendable draws against Tottenham and Olympiacos.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson will hope for a positive result to take into the second leg in Bilbao next week against a side who dispatched Roma in the last 16 after finishing second in the Europa League table. The Spaniards are fourth in La Liga and are, on paper, the toughest opposition Rangers will have faced in Europe so far this season.

Rangers host Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao match details

The Europa League quarter-final first leg match takes place at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao live stream

TNT Sports subscribers can stream the match live on the discovery+ website here or through the discovery+ app.

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao team news

Rangers have two key players suspended for the first leg – centre-back John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande. They also have four players one booking away from a ban – Jefte, Nico Raskin, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane.

Athletic Bilbao are set to be without left-back Yuri Berichiche who limped off at the weekend to join Inigo Galarreta and Yuray Alvarez on the sidelines. Rangers will need to be wary of the dangerous attacking trio of Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams, who have produced a combined 51 goals and assists across all competitions.

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao referee and VAR

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs will take charge of the game on Thursday night. He will be joined by countrymen Mihai Marius Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi, who will act as assistant referees. The fourth official is Horațiu Mircea Feșnic. On VAR duties, we have Cătălin Sorin Popa, who will be assisted by Marcel Bîrsan.