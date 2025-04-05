Rangers-Hibs verdict and player ratings: Sweet 16 but stoop in front of Union Bears tells sorry tale

Hibs end an 8-year wait for win at Ibrox to keep their impressive run going - but big worries for Ferguson

Sweet 16 for Hibs, as their long unbeaten run in the Premiership was further elongated by one of their best results in this impressive series by scalping Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox.

Their last defeat in the league was in Glasgow back in early December. Upon their return to the city, albeit Govan rather than Celtic Park, they pinched an early lead, survived some pressure and then produced a second-half masterclass to maintain third place in the division with six matches remaining.

Sixteen games without loss is an astonishing achievement by head coach David Gray and his players. This was their first win at Ibrox in seven years. They had to defend diligently at times but thanks to Dylan Levitt's eighth-minute opener - via another error from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland - they had a cause to fight for early on. Martin Boyle's goal on the counter-attack on 68 minutes settled the game a long way from home.

Martin Boyle takes the acclaim of the Hibs supporters. | SNS Group

Rangers were ham-fisted and a rabble by the end. This was no way to prepare for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao. They were jeered by their fans and mocked by the visiting supporters. It is now five straight defeats in all competitions for Rangers at Ibrox and Barry Ferguson is still searching for his first win at HQ as caretaker manager.

His team were once again limp and too ponderous in the opening stages. Just like at Dundee last week, they fell behind - but Hibs are a far more resolute outfit and showed enough defensive intelligence and solidity to keep the hosts out.

Rangers’ bungling striker misfires once more

It was a day to forget for Rangers' No 9 Cyriel Dessers, who returned to his bungling ways by missing three very good chances. Vaclav Cerny returned to the starting XI after injury and lasted 58 minutes. He was Rangers' most dynamic player and the Czech will be pivotal to any hopes they have of doing a number of Bilbao.

Had Rangers won here, they would have officially sewn up second place. The gap between them and Hibs in third is 15 points but such a chasm was not evident on the pitch. Gray's men looked a far better schooled, cohesive outfit than Ferguson's. Celtic - who don't play their match until Sunday lunchtime - can now win the title before the split if they beat St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

It was another tough watch for the Rangers management team. | SNS Group

This day belonged to Hibs, though. With Aberdeen snapping at their heels with a 1-0 win up in Dingwall against Ross County, they keep their noses in front in what is going to be a barnstorming race to finish third between them and potentially Dundee United.

Gray will take great pleasure from the way his team protected their lead. Rocky Bushiri was magnificent in the heart of the defence, ably assisted by his fellow centre-halves Jack Iredale and Lewis Miller. Their shape and positional sense were spot-on. Levitt's passing was crisp and accurate in midfield, and Nectarios Triantis ran the show in the second half. Boyle's pace and movement was a constant problem for the Rangers backline all afternoon.

Jack Butland causes more Rangers concern

The lead was gift-wrapped, however, by a man whose level is dropping rapidly for Rangers. On his 100th appearance for the club, goalkeeper Butland dropped another clanger, allowing Levitt's shot from outside the box to squirm under him and into the net. There is a growing case for Liam Kelly to displace him.

Hibs managed the first 20 minutes well but Rangers dominated the remainder of the half, as shown by 71 per cent possession stats. They did little with it, although Dessers was denied smartly by the feet of Jordan Smith on 28 minutes, the first of three presentable moments for the Nigerian.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland made another mistake. | SNS Group

Hibs rode out the mini-storm until the break and were far better in the second half, not giving the ball away as cheaply. The killer moment came on 68 minutes when Jordan Obita, who had been excellent at wing-back, completely pierced the Rangers defence with a sumptuous pass from deep to set Boyle through on goal. The Australian kept his composure by nutmegging Butland and while the flag went up for offside, a VAR check confirmed its validity.

Rangers had nothing more to give and the match ended torturously for all of their persuasion. Ibrox emptied long before the closing stages of the match. Substitute Nedim Bajrami struck the bar with a decent effort but Hibs did not look like conceding.

At the end, the Hibs fans sprinted joyously towards the pocket of green-and-white fans in the corner of Ibrox. The dejected Rangers players trudged around the stadium before stopping in front of the Union Bears, heads bowed. This simply isn't good enough, but becoming the norm. A significant reaction is needed on Thursday.

Teams and player ratings

Rangers: Butland 3; Tavernier 4, Souttar 5, Sterling 5, Jefte 3; Raskin 5, Diomande 4, Barron 5; Cerny 6, Dessers 3, Igamane 4.