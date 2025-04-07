Is Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao being streamed in the UK? How to watch the game this weekend, including streaming details.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will dare to dream once again as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Barry Ferguson’s side will need to snap a run of home form that has saw them lose five successive home games for the first time in their history if they are to take a first leg advantage though, after goals from Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle saw them lose 2-0 to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the league, Rangers domestic season has been one of immense frustration and disappointment. However, they have somehow found solace when it comes to the Europa League, finishing in eighth place during the League Phase of the competition, before knocking out Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the last 16 stage via a penalty shoot.

As for their visitors, Athletic Bilbao head into the game on the back of a five game unbeaten run in all competitions, though they were held to a 0-0 draw with Villareal in La Liga at the weekend. Ernesto Valverde’s have been one of the strongest teams in the competition so far, winning six of their eight League Phase games, before overcoming AS Roma 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the competition.

Can’t make it to Ibrox on Thursday, but want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here’s where the game will be broadcast and streamed live:

Athletic Bilbao are the visitors to Ibrox on Thursday night. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao match details

Rangers host Athletic Bilbao on Thursday 10 April 2025, with the game taking place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao TV details

The principal broadcast partner of the Europa League in the United Kingdom is TNT Sports. The TNT Sports channels are available in the UK via BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media. The broadcaster is scheduled to show over 500 matches from the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League across the 2024-25 season.

The first leg at Ibrox has been chosen by TNT Sports for live coverage in the UK. The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports Channel 2, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7am direct from Glasgow.

Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao streaming details

Are you looking to watch the game on your laptop, mobile phone or table? The good news is that the game is able to be streamed through the discovery+ app for TNT Subscribers in the UK. You can stream the match live via this link. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

If you’re current outside of the UK, the game can be streamed via the following services in following countries:

USA: Paramount+ App

France: Canal+

Germany: RTL+

Italy: Sky Sports/NOW

Netherlands: Ziggo

Portugal: Canli