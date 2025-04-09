The Scotsman’s football writers tell us how they see Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao going on Thursday.

Rangers turn their attention back to the Europa League this week as they welcome La Liga giants Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Barry Ferguson’s side have now lost five home games on the spin following their dismal 2-0 defeat to Hibs on Saturday, and are desperately hoping Ibrox can sprinkle some European magic on them tonight as they go in search of a first leg advantage.

The visiting Spanish outfit arrive in Glasgow as one of the big favourites to win the competition this year, with this year’s final set to take place at their Estadio de San Mamés stadium in May. With Spanish internationals Nico Williams, Aitor Paredes and Unai Simón all involved in the squad, Rangers’ resolve will be truly tested.

Can Rangers stand up to the task and produce another memorable European night at Ibrox, or are Athletic Bilbao just too strong? Our football writers Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder and Graham Falk share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Mark Atkinson

It seems foolhardy to write off this Rangers team in the Europa League, given what they have achieved in the competition this season already. However, they rode their luck at Ibrox against Fenerbahce and I left Ibrox believing that a better team would have taken care of them. Bilbao are a better team, make no mistake: fourth in Spain's LaLiga and loaded with talent. Moreover, the final is at their home ground and they are desperate to reach it. Rangers are without the suspended John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande - two very important players. They may have enough to get a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Athletic Bilbao.

Graham Falk

I’ve witnessed too many famous European nights at Ibrox over the last couple of years to assume that the quality gap between the squads is all that matters in this Thursday’s game between Rangers and Athletic Bilbao. There’s something about Ibrox and the Europa League, something I can’t quite put my finger on - but it’s magical, at least from a Rangers perspective. Raucous and defiant, rarely is there an opposition player that arrives for a game in Govan expecting it to be easy. That said...Bilbao are really strong. With the final taking place at their home ground, they look like the team to beat in my opinion, having won seven of their 10 Europa League games. Part of me thinks it is their destiny to win the competition this season. Do I think Rangers can stop them? In all honesty, I’m don’t think so. This might be a step too far.

Prediction: Rangers 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Matthew Elder

Rangers' Jekyll and Hyde performances make them unpredictable. If the team that claimed recent away victories over Fenerbahce and Celtic show up, then they could earn a positive result to take to Spain next week. But it is difficult to comprehend a Rangers side that has lost five consecutive home games - a list of defeats that includes Queen's Park, Motherwell, St Mirren and Hibs - being able to compete with a Bilbao team that finished second in the Europa League table and is sitting fourth in La Liga. This will be the best outfit Rangers have faced in Europe this season and, without the suspended John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande and concerns over goalkeeper Jack Butland's form, they appear under-equipped to deal with the challenge.