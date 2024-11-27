Everything you need to know ahead of OGC Nice v Rangers in the Europa League

Rangers return to Europa League action this week with a trip to OGC Nice as they aim to shake off their continuously poor league form.

Philippe Clement’s side fell 11 points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic at the weekend when they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Ibrox. A Vaclac Cerny strike cancelled out Sam Dalby’s first-half opener just after the hour mark, but that was as good as it got for the Gers.

After just two wins in their last five league games, Rangers fans could be forgiven for looking forward to a break from their draining league spell. In contrast to their domestic form, Clement’s side have performed reasonably well in Europe and sit in ninth position in the Europa League table.

Impressive wins over both FCSB and Malmo, coupled with a draw at Olympiacos has put them in course for qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. Meanwhile the opposite is true of their hosts OGC Nice though, who have yet to taste victory in the Europa League and sit in 31st position. They current occupy fifth place in Ligue 1, having lost just two of their opening 12 games.

Want to catch the match live? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Philippe Clement requires a big performance against OGC Nice in the Europa League. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

OGC Nice vs Rangers match details

The UEFA Europa League match between OGC Nice and Rangers will take place on Thursday 28 November at the Allianz Riviera, Nice with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time.

OGC Nice vs Rangers TV channel

The match is being broadcast live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3. Pre-match build up is scheduled to begin at 7pm ahead of the game being broadcast live at 8pm.

OGC Nice vs Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live via the discovery+ app on phone, laptop or tablet. Details on how to subscribe, if you are not already, can be found here.

OGC Nice vs Rangers team news

Rangers have a number of injury concerns heading into the game. Oscar Cortes is back in training, but remains a doubt. Key midfielder Tom Lawrence will definitely miss the game and isn’t due back until December. Neraysho Kasanwirjo is expected to be out for several months after picking up an injury on international duty.

Both Danilo and Ianis Hagi are fit but, with neither part of the Europa League squad, are unavailable for Thursday night’s game. Rabbi Matondo was also not included in Clement’s European squad, but would miss out anyway with a long-standing hamstring injury. Ridvan Yilmaz could make his first start since August after returning from a thigh injury at the weekend.

OGC Nice vs Rangers referee and VAR

Spanish referee Ricardo de Burgos will take charge of proceedings at the Allianz Riviera, with his assistants being Iker De Francisco and Alfredo Rodriguez Moreno.