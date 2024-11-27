With his job on the line, who will Rangers head coach Philippe Clement put his trust on Thursday night? Cr: SNS Group.With his job on the line, who will Rangers head coach Philippe Clement put his trust on Thursday night? Cr: SNS Group.
With his job on the line, who will Rangers head coach Philippe Clement put his trust on Thursday night? Cr: SNS Group.

Rangers starting XI vs Nice: Philippe Clement makes two huge calls as he looks to save Ibrox job - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 14:08 BST

This is how we predict Rangers will line-up against Nice in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rangers return to Europa League action on Thursday night as they travel to Nice searching desperately for a much-needed victory.

While the Gers form in the European competition is actually quite good, their pitiful league form has piled the pressure on head coach Philippe Clement, with some reports stating a bad result against Nice could signal the end of his time as Rangers boss.

The Ibrox boss was boosted by the return of Ridvan Yilmaz from a three month injury lay-off at the weekend, but will head to the continent without the services of both Danilo and Ianis Hagi, with both ommitted from Europa League squad. Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence remain unavailable through injury.

With Cyriel Dessers and Mohamed Diomande hauled off at half-time during Saturday’s drab 1-1 draw with Dundee United, Clement must decide whether to keep faith with the pair, or turn to someone new in order to breath fresh life into the team.

For their French opponents, the story is a little different. Despite losing just one of their last eight games in all competitions, Franck Haise’s side are five points behind Rangers in the Europa League table, having failed to win any of their opening four fixtures in competition. Failure to beat Rangers would effectively end their hopes of qualification for the knockout stage of the competition.

So who starts for Rangers this Thursday? Here, The Scotsman predict who will be named in the starting XI for the Gers clash against Nice:

Rangers' undisputed number one, Butland starts barring any last minute knocks.

1. GK: Jack Butland

1. GK: Jack Butland

Rangers' undisputed number one, Butland starts barring any last minute knocks.

Dropped in favour of Dujon Sterling in the weekend draw against Dundee United, Clement will look lean on Tavernier's experience, with his job seemingly hanging by a thread.

2. RB: James Tavernier

2. RB: James Tavernier

Dropped in favour of Dujon Sterling in the weekend draw against Dundee United, Clement will look lean on Tavernier's experience, with his job seemingly hanging by a thread.

The Scotland centre-back is one of a few Rangers player that are showing steady form. Clement views him as his best centre-back, so he'll be a certain starter against Nice.

3. CB: John Souttar

3. CB: John Souttar

The Scotland centre-back is one of a few Rangers player that are showing steady form. Clement views him as his best centre-back, so he'll be a certain starter against Nice.

The Dutch centre-half was restored to the starting XI in the weekend draw against Dundee United. While he didn't pull up any trees, he is likely to partner Souttar in defence.

4. CB: Robin Propper

4. CB: Robin Propper

The Dutch centre-half was restored to the starting XI in the weekend draw against Dundee United. While he didn't pull up any trees, he is likely to partner Souttar in defence.

