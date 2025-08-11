Rangers will look to take another huge step towards qualification for the Champions League as they face Viktoria Plzen in the second leg of the third qualifying round at the Doosan Arena on Tuesday (kick-off: 6pm).

Russell Martin’s side enter the game on the back of another difficult result in the Scottish Premiership, where they had James Tavernier’s injury-time penalty to thank for rescuing a 1-1 draw against Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday evening. However, after inflicting a 3-0 defeat over their opponents in last week’s first leg in Glasgow, the Gers head to Plzen well in control of the tie.

In truth, the hosts have it all to do, and enter the game on the back of a difficult weekend result against 1. FC Slovácko in the Czech First League, where they were forced to settle for a 1-1 after conceding a 93rd-minute penalty.

Despite their commanding lead, there’s certain to be intrigue as to how Martin sets his side up. His shock starting XI saw both Tavernier and Nicolas Raskin dropped to the bench, though the latter may be handed a reprieve after rescuing a point for Rangers at the weekend.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The Turkish defender is expected to leave Rangers this summer, with the full-back left out of the squad for the Champions League qualifiers.

Clinton Nsiala - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The French defender has not been included in the Rangers squad for the competition, and has been targeted by clubs in Belgium this summer.

James Tavernier - Rangers - RETURN TO STARTING XI? The Rangers skipper continues to step up in important moments for the club, and could find himself restored to the starting XI in Czechia.

Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT Out with a ruptured Achilles tendon that he suffered last season, and isn't expected to return until the turn of the year.