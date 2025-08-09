Ibrox boss reacts to dropping more points - this time at home to Dundee

Russell Martin has expressed surprise at Rangers fans reacting so fiercely to the sight of Kieran Dowell coming on as a second-half substitute against Dundee as the Ibrox side toiled against Dundee.

The hosts dropped points for the second week in succession amid angry scenes at Ibrox. Rangers needed a penalty, awarded in the 90th minute, from substitute James Tavernier to secure even a point although what would have been an even later winner from Cyriel Dessers was chopped off for offside.

While some fans might not have known whether to cheer or boo at the end, many opted for the latter. A significant proportion also chose to vent their anger when Dowell, who has struggled to win over the Ibrox fans since being signed by Michael Beale in 2023, was sent on to replace Mohamed Diomande after 56 minutes. Martin could not hide his disappointment at the reaction when he was asked about it afterwards.

“Yeah, that surprised me,” he said, before noting that Dowell has been playing out of position so far this season. “I'm not on any social media or anything like that, so I don't really know what the narrative is around Kieran. I don't think it helps him, I don't think it helps the rest of the guys. That's how I feel about it really.

“I'm disappointed for Kieran, because what we've seen at the training ground, and I speak to everyone there, he's really valued as a person and a character. He's played out of position for us for three games, so today he actually played a bit more in his position, played forward, I thought he was good with the ball, he ran really hard for the team.”

Martin added that he hoped Dowell would get the chance from supporters “to show what he can do,” although it looks like a long way back for the player, who has already been sent out on loan to Birmingham in an attempt to reignite his Ibrox career.

‘Really good footballer’

“He's a really good footballer, so I don't know what's gone on before,” said Martin. “We're just judging everyone off a clean slate. It’s really difficult for supporters to do that, which I understand. But we brought him on because at that point we think he can help the team. He tries - really, really tries - every day, trains like an absolute beast. Some people have come to this club and been bought for a lot of money who I don't think they have done that.

“He's done a good job for us, so it's probably unfair if he's being judged for playing on the right wing, he's not that. But he did a good job for us because we trust him to bring a certain level of intelligence out of position and he'll want to help his team. Especially with that reaction, that takes some character and personality.”

Rangers have managed to create some renewed despondency around the club ahead of a trip to face Viktoria Plzen, where they are supposed to be comfortable position of defending a 3-0 lead. Martin refrained from criticising his players publicly like he did following last week’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell. He applauded Nico Raskin’s contribution. The Belgian midfielder replaced Lyall Cameron after 56 minutes, with the withdrawal of the Dundee midfielder something else that didn’t go down well with supporters.

“I think Nico tackled more in the last half hour than the whole team in the first 60 minutes,” he said. “The lack of aggression comes from a bit of tension. It's not a question about the lads' mentality today.”

