Rangers head coach Russell Martin has named his starting XI for the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Ibrox this evening (kick-off: 5.45pm) as his side look to take their first three points of the season.

The Gers were denied an opening day win for the third season in succession last week when Motherwell’s Emmanuel Longelo’s 87th strike cancelled out James Tavernier’s early header at Fir Park, though an impressive 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday helped lift some of the gloom in Govan.

Nicolas Raskin was left out of Rangers Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

As for the evening’s visitors, Dundee, it has been a tough start to the campaign under new head coach Steven Pressley. Crashing out of the Premier Sports Cup at the group stage, they lost 2-1 in their opening game of the season against Hibs at Dens Park last weekend. In further bad news, talisman and captain Simon Murray has been ruled out of the game at Ibrox with a knee injury. Cesar Garza (head) and Charlie Reilly (shoulder) are also out of the clash at Ibrox.

After being left out of the starting XI in the midweek game against Viktoria Plzen, Rangers captain Tavernier and Nicolas Raskin remain on the substitutes bench alongside Danilo, Liam Kelly, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron and Findlay Curtis. Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane are still missing with knocks, while long-term absentee Dujon Sterling will be ruled out until at least the new year with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Martin keeps faith with Cyriel Dessers in the forward position after his goal-scoring return in midweek, new signing Oliver Antman begins on the right-hand side of midfield, while Lyall Cameron is handed his first league start against his former club.

Rangers XI: Jack Butland, Max Aarons, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga, Jefte, Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Mohamed Diomade, Djeidi Gassama, Oliver Antman, Cyriel Dessers.

