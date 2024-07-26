Union Berlin vs Rangers: How to watch pre-season friendly, team news, TV details for Rangers next game
Rangers will face one final pre-season test before the start of the 24/25 Scottish Premiership season as they head to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin this week.
The Gers are still in search of their first victory of pre-season after losing their third game in a row against EFL League One side Birmingham City during the week.. An own goal from James Tavernier followed by an Alfie May strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss in the Midlands and followed on from defeats to Manchester United and Ajax earlier in the summer.
The Belgian boss has been able to add to his squad ahead of the game after completing a loan move for Wolfsburg’s Vaclav Cerny, with Clement able to call on the Czechia forward ahead of the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts on August 4.
Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action on Saturday? Here’s where you can watch the game live.
Rangers team news vs Union Berlin
The midweek loss to Birmingham City at St. Andrews saw the return of captain Tavernier, however, Todd Cantwell and Connor Goldson were all absent from the squad with Clement admitting the latter was close to a move, whilst ex-Norwich City man Cantwell had handed in an official transfer request. Goalkeeper Jack Butland was not part of the squad for the game in the Midlands but should return, alongside Tom Lawrence and Jefte.
When does Union Berlin vs Rangers kick off
Where: Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, Germany, 26 July 2024, 4pm UK time.
How to watch Union Berlin vs Rangers, what channel, TV details
If you’re looking to catch Rangers clash in the German capital, there are two ways to watch the game live.
The club have confirmed the match will be streamed live on RangersTV for a price of £7.99. You can buy a streaming pass for the game here. Rangers have also confirmed the game will broadcast in Edmiston House, with the game being screened in big screens with state of the art sound system. More information is available here.
