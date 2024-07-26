Rangers will head to Germany to face Union Berlin this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers end their pre-season preparations in the German capital as the face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Rangers will face one final pre-season test before the start of the 24/25 Scottish Premiership season as they head to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin this week.

The Gers are still in search of their first victory of pre-season after losing their third game in a row against EFL League One side Birmingham City during the week.. An own goal from James Tavernier followed by an Alfie May strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss in the Midlands and followed on from defeats to Manchester United and Ajax earlier in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belgian boss has been able to add to his squad ahead of the game after completing a loan move for Wolfsburg’s Vaclav Cerny, with Clement able to call on the Czechia forward ahead of the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts on August 4.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action on Saturday? Here’s where you can watch the game live.

Rangers team news vs Union Berlin

The midweek loss to Birmingham City at St. Andrews saw the return of captain Tavernier, however, Todd Cantwell and Connor Goldson were all absent from the squad with Clement admitting the latter was close to a move, whilst ex-Norwich City man Cantwell had handed in an official transfer request. Goalkeeper Jack Butland was not part of the squad for the game in the Midlands but should return, alongside Tom Lawrence and Jefte.

When does Union Berlin vs Rangers kick off

Where: Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, Germany, 26 July 2024, 4pm UK time.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Rangers, what channel, TV details

If you’re looking to catch Rangers clash in the German capital, there are two ways to watch the game live.