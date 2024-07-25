Midfielder set to depart Ibrox after bombshell revelation

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell is on his way out of Ibrox after submitting a transfer request.

Manager Philippe Clement confirmed the news following the 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Birmingham on Wednesday night. Clement had already left his post-match press conference when he returned to his seat unprompted to deliver the bombshell revelation.

The Belgian revealed that Cantwell was offered the chance to change his mind after initially making his feelings known, only to double down on his request to leave when the matter was broached for a second time. The former Norwich playmaker, who has two years left on his contract, has now been sent to the B-team and will not play for the club again.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Clement explained: "Todd Cantwell came to my office a while ago. We have a really good relationship and we talked a long time about that. He came a while ago to say he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge. I spoke long with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him.

"I wanted to give him time also, so that's why the last couple of weeks I didn't speak about it. But he came back with the same request. So I'm going to be focused on the next couple of weeks on guys who are with their heads with Rangers."

Cantwell’s stance has opened the door to Alex Lowry with the former Hearts loanee handed a rare start in the defeat at St.Andrews but Clement admitted that the 21-year-old needs to up his game to become a first-team regular.

“We need to find solutions at the number 10 position,” the Rangers boss confessed. “Alex Lowry played there but he also needs to make steps to get in the first-team squad and to be more aggressive in his way of playing.”

Clement also confirmed that the club has received an offer for Connor Goldson after the defender was withdrawn from the squad to face Birmingham. The 31-year-old centre-back has held talks with Cypriot side Aris Limassol and now looks set to end his six-year spell at Ibrox.

Speaking to Rangers TV ahead of the match, Clement said: “Connor was planned to start. That was the idea but there is a concrete offer so I allowed him to go and speak with this team. That’s why he left today to go back and speak to this team and we will see over the next couple of days.”

Rangers made it four matches without a win in pre-season as they conceded twice in the first half to the English third-tier outfit in the Trevor Francis tribute match before substitute Scott Wright netted a second half consolation.

Birmingham took an early lead when Rangers skipper James Tavernier - making his first appearance of pre-season - conceded an own goal by deflecting a Kōji Miyoshi corner past Liam Kelly. Alfie May then doubled the Blues advantage when he pounced on hesitancy in the Rangers defence to drill a low finish beyond Kelly.

Clement rang the changes at half-time with Tavernier, who has also been linked with a departure, among four to be replaced.

Wright came off the bench and pulled a goal back midway through the second half, latching onto a Cyriel Dessers flick before firing a powerful volley into the net, but it failed to spark a Rangers comeback as the hosts held on for victory.