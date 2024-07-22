Here are some of the best fan photos from Rangers 0-2 Manchester United at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Cr: SNS Group.Here are some of the best fan photos from Rangers 0-2 Manchester United at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Cr: SNS Group.
Here are some of the best fan photos from Rangers 0-2 Manchester United at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

20 brilliant photos of Rangers fans during 2-0 friendly defeat to Manchester United at Murrayfield

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 09:50 BST

Rangers fans attended Murrayfield in their droves as the team took on Manchester United at the weekend.

With the Scottish Premiership season edging ever closer, Rangers fans were given a glimpse at their new-look side at the weekend as they took on English Premier League giants Manchester United in Edinburgh.

The glamour friendly took place at Murrayfield Stadium and saw Erik ten Hag’s side win 2-0 thanks to a superb opener from ex-Ibrox loanee Amad Diallo and a second half strike from highly-rated Red Devils youngster Joe Hugill.

Despite the defeat, Rangers fans were in good voice as more than 56k supporters attended the game in the Scottish capital ahead of the domestic season starting in under two weeks.

It isn’t the first time Gers fans have backed their team in their droves, no matter the occasion, and there’s some great photos of fans at the game for you to enjoy.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

A young Rangers fan is giving a height boost in order to get a better view of the game against Manchester United.

1. On the shoulders!

A young Rangers fan is giving a height boost in order to get a better view of the game against Manchester United. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Fans arrive at Murrayfield for the game between Rangers and Manchester United.

2. Big game approaching

Fans arrive at Murrayfield for the game between Rangers and Manchester United. | PA

Photo Sales
Two Rangers fans pose for a photo ahead of kick off in Edinburgh.

3. Cheering on the Gers!

Two Rangers fans pose for a photo ahead of kick off in Edinburgh. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rangers fans cheers the teams onto the pitch at Murrayfield.

4. Follow on

Rangers fans cheers the teams onto the pitch at Murrayfield. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester UnitedSupportersScottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice