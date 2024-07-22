With the Scottish Premiership season edging ever closer, Rangers fans were given a glimpse at their new-look side at the weekend as they took on English Premier League giants Manchester United in Edinburgh.

The glamour friendly took place at Murrayfield Stadium and saw Erik ten Hag’s side win 2-0 thanks to a superb opener from ex-Ibrox loanee Amad Diallo and a second half strike from highly-rated Red Devils youngster Joe Hugill.

Despite the defeat, Rangers fans were in good voice as more than 56k supporters attended the game in the Scottish capital ahead of the domestic season starting in under two weeks.

It isn’t the first time Gers fans have backed their team in their droves, no matter the occasion, and there’s some great photos of fans at the game for you to enjoy.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

