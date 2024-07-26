Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Friday morning - including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Espanyol ‘open the bidding’ for £6.5m striker

A bidding war could be set to open for Aberdeen hotshot Bojan Miovski after La Liga outfit Espanyol revealed their interest in the striker. According to Sky Sports, Spanish club have real interest in the player, with reports they are prepared to pay £6.5 million in order to secure the services of the North Macedonian. The 24-year-old striker scored 16 goals for the Dons last season and had been targeted by various clubs across the continent, with Serie A side Genoa said to have a keen interest in the player. Bologna are also thought to be weighing up a move for the forward and have already done business with the Dons in the past when they purchased Scotland international Lewis Ferguson in the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, Aberdeen are looking to strengthen their midfield with the addition of 19-year-old Nurudeen Abdulai this summer as new manager Jimmy Thelin’s new look squad begins to take shape.

Rangers ‘advance’ on transfer

Philippe Clement is closing in on the signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mehbri, with reports claiming the club are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring the young midfielder to Glasgow on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old spent last season in Spain with La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan, however, he made just six appearances for the club and is now looking for more regular game time ahead of the new season. Rangers are hoping to be at the front of the queue to offer him regular first team football, with reports stating Clement has made the player a “priority” signing ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, which begins against Hearts on August 4. The player has also spent time on loan to Birmingham City during the 22/23 campaign and is approaching the final year of his contract at Manchester United.

Celtic's 55 line

Hoops captain Callum McGregor has issued a Hoops rallying cry ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after insisted he is ready to help Celtic lift their 55th league title. In a significant year for the Scottish top tier, Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops outfit know the can equal Old Firm rivals Rangers’ title haul if they are to claim a fourth successive title win and the Celtic skipper is relishing the challenge. McGregor likely to be key to any success they have this season, with the skipper featuring in at least 50 games per season since 2017.

“You look at the scenes at the end of last season,” said McGregor. “That’s what this club does to you – you celebrate every trophy like it’s the first. Success is so ingrained in the staff, the coaches, the players and the supporters. When things go a but wayward, you think this might get taken away from us – it just sharpens everyone up. The last six weeks of the season were a prime example of that. We have to bank that experience, of course. But it’s important to anyone coming in to understand it right away. Am I up for another 55 games? Aye, for sure. Definitely. I feel fit and just can’t wait to get going.”

Cantwell exit routes emerges as Ibrox team mate spotted departing Glasgow

Long-serving Rangers defender Connor Goldson could be set to seal his departure from Ibrox this week after he was spotted boarding a flight at Glasgow Airport yesterday - and team-mate Todd Cantwell may not be far behind him. Goldson, who has spent six seasons with Rangers, has been linked with Cypriot side Aris Limassol in recent days after Gers head coach Clement confirmed Goldson was left out of the squad for the midweek friendly against Birmingham City with talks over the player’s departure at an advanced stage.

Clement also confirmed that ex-Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell had request to leave the club in the aftermath of the Birmingham clash, stating he was looking for a ‘new challenge’. While it was not known what that challenge would be, it has emerged that EFL Championship side Cardiff City have shown interest in the playmaker and could be eyeing a move for the English midfielder.

£2.7 million striker deal could ‘unlock’ Rangers deal for Shankland

Rangers could be set for a breakthrough in the transfer market after being handed a transfer boost from the sale of Sam Lammers. The forward endured a torrid spell in Glasgow after being signed by former Gers boss Michael Beale last summer and was shipped out on loan to Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht in January. Despite his struggles at Ibrox, Lammers excelled in the Dutch top tier, scoring 11 goals in 20 games, which alerted a number of clubs to his signature. Now it appears fellow Eredivisie outfit FC Twente are closing in on the player, with a fee of £2.7 million mooted - which could now see the Light Blues finally make an official bid for long-term target Lawrence Shankland.