Here's when the Scottish Premiership transfer window closes and how a ‘deal sheet’ works on deadline day.

The deadline is is now just hours away and the transfer news is heating up in the Scottish Premiership as the clock ticks towards 11pm

Celtic and Hibs are both vying to sign Dundee captain Luke McCowan, Scott Wright has already left Rangers, but who will replace him in the Ibrox revolving door? Will Hearts add any further number to their squad after an already busy summer?

Rangers’ summer rebuild under Philippe Clement has seen a huge number of incomings and outgoings at Ibrox, while Steven Naismith’s Hearts have also been very active, bringing in a host of new players this summer. David Gray’s Hibs have been busy too, introducing a number of new faces to the Easter Road crowd - including £600,000 forward Kieron Bowie and Celtic loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu. But each one of them could still add to their squads before the deadline.

Celtic’s £26million sale of Matt O’Riley has handed Brendan Rodgers and the Hoops a transfer war-chest heading in the final hours of the window. With a strong interest in Augsburg’s Arne Engels, could we see breaking transfer take place later today? Will Aberdeen also dip their toe into the market? The £6.8million windfall from the sale of Bojan Miovski to Girona has given them extra room to manoeuvre.

With just hours left in the window, there are twists and turns are to be expected, with lots of activity expected in the Scottish Premiership before the deadline - but when does the summer transfer window officially slam shut?

When does the transfer window close UK, when is transfer deadline day

The Scottish Premiership transfer window officially opened on Friday 14 June 2024, coinciding with the beginning of Euro 2024 and the opening game between Germany and Scotland.

Similar to several of the English Premier LEague, the Scottish Premiership transfer window officially closes on Friday 30 August 2024, at the time of 11pm. This is slightly earlier than the last few windows, which have ended at midnight.

How late can you sign a player on transfer deadline day

Some deals do run right up to the window closing. In this instance a ‘deal sheet’ can be submitted to the league. This means if a deal is agreed between two clubs late in the day, additional time may be given by the Scottish FA to complete and submit relevant documentation and paperwork. This can be sent to authorities to indicate the transfer agreement has been reached. This gives clubs an additional two hours to complete all remaining paperwork that would conclude the deal.

Other examples include:

League agreements: Clubs are able to agree transfer with teams from other leagues that have closed transfer windows, and then complete the deals once their own window opens

Free agents: The first exception is that of free agents. If a player is without a club and available as a free agent, clubs in Scotland are able to sign and register the player without an exception.

