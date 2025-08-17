Transfer bid imminent ahead of Rangers' Champions League tie as EPL side eye prized forward

Club Brugge’s star man Tzolis could be replacement for Spurs-bound Eze

Club Brugge will attempt to fend off more interest for one of their most proficient forwards ahead of facing Rangers in the Champions League play-offs.

The Belgian side are due at Ibrox on Tuesday night for the first leg of their tie before welcoming Rangers back to the Jan Breydel Stadium a week on Wednesday for the return game. The winner will advance to the main phase of the Champions League.

However, Club Brugge’s resolve is set to be tested in the transfer market after it emerged that English Premier League side Crystal Palace hold a significant interest in their Greek forward Christos Tzolis.

Greek forward Christos Tzolis is a key part of Club Brugge's front line. | Getty Images

Palace are preparing for life without their own star man in Eberechi Eze, who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and reports on Sunday morning claimed that Tzolis has been identified by Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner and his recruitment team as a potential replacement.

Tzolis, 23, signed a contract extension with Club Brugge last month until the summer of 2029 and would command a large transfer fee. He contributed 21 goals and 14 assists, predominantly from left wing, last season after joining from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Capped 24 times by Greece, Tzolis is still expected to travel to Glasgow on Monday afternoon to prepare for the match against Rangers despite the heightened demand for his services. Club Brugge are reported to have turned down an approach for him from Palace earlier this summer, but are now braced for a further bid and will not want speculation over the player’s future to disrupt their preparations for a key Champions League match.

Tzolis is key player for Club Brugge

Tzolis has started all of Club Brugge’s competitive matches this season, providing three goals and two assists, and put in a stellar performance last Wednesday as the Belgians overcame Salzburg to set up the match against Rangers.

He played the full 90 minutes on Saturday evening as Club Brugge won 1-0 away at Waregem in the Jupiler Pro League, relying on a strike from South African 20-year-old Shandre Campbell in stoppage time to clinch the win.

In the last round, Rangers benefitted from opponents Viktoria Plzen being rocked by the transfer of their key midfielder Pavel Sulc, who was granted permission to seal a move to Lyon 24 hours ahead of the first leg at Ibrox. Rangers went on to win 3-0 before losing the second leg 2-1 in Czech Republic.

Club Brugge are the favourites to win against Rangers across the two legs of the Champions League play-off tie. The two teams met in a pre-season friendly last month at Ibrox, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Tzolis played the first half and helped the Belgians establish a 2-0 lead before they made significant changes to their team.