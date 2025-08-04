Rangers handed huge Champions League boost as silence broken on £7.5m deal

Key midfielder Sulc set to finalise move to Lyon ahead of Ibrox tie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been given a major boost ahead of their Champions League third qualifying round first-leg tie against Viktoria Plzen after the Czech club revealed that key midfielder Pavel Šulc will miss Tuesday’s match at Ibrox.

Šulc, who is a Czech internationalist, is on the verge of completing a £7.5 million move to French Ligue 1 side Lyon and will not be part of the Plzen squad that is travelling to Ibrox on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has been capped 12 times by Czechia and has scored four goals for the national team. He came through the youth ranks at Viktoria Plzen and has made close to 150 senior appearances for the club.

Pavel Sulc is set to leave Viktoria Plzen and won't face Rangers. | AFP via Getty Images

While Plzen have not confirmed the destination of his move, it is understood the player is in advanced negotiations with Lyon.

Šulc played the full 90 minutes against Servette last week, being one of the team’s key players as they overcame a two-goal deficit midway through the second qualifying round tie.

A statement posted by Viktoria Plzen read: “Viktoria Plzen are flying to Glasgow today, where they will face the opening match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League against Rangers FC there tomorrow. Midfielder Pavel Šulc will no longer be on board the special flight, as his transfer abroad is being finalized.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s chairman Adolf Šádek added: “Pavel Šulc is no longer in coach Miroslav Koubek's nomination for tomorrow's match against Rangers FC. For this reason, he will not travel to Scotland with the team today.