The midfielder has agreed a move to the Eredivisie after being linked with a transfer to Ibrox

Reported Rangers target Davy Klaassen poured cold water on links to Ibrox after revealing the motivation behind his ‘emotional’ departure from Inter Milan this summer.

Philippe Clement had been linked with an ambitious move for the Netherlands international earlier this week, with reports in Europe claiming the Light Blues had contacted the 31-year-old with a view to bringing him to Glasgow on a free transfer earlier in the season.

Posting on ‘X’, respected Italian journalist Nicolò Schira claimed that Klaassen had ‘turned down’ bids from both Rangers and Royal Antwerp in order to return to former club Ajax, and the Dutch star has now clarified the reasons behind his move to the Amsterdam outfit in an interview with the club’s official media.

“They (Inter Milan) didn’t want to me to leave,” Klaassen explained, as he lifted the lid on discussions with Inter boss Simone Inzaghe. “I went to the coach and said ‘coach, I don’t know. I want to go to Ajax, I want to go home.’ I told him I wanted to leave because I cannot give my all anymore and that is unfair for you too. Coach, I just want to go home."

One player who did opt to make the move to Rangers this summer though, striker Hamza Igamane, has been tipped to reach a ‘very high level’ by his former AS FAR manager Sven Vanderbroeck.

The 21-year-old impressed in the weekend win against Dundee United, where he replaced Cyriel Dessers for the final 25 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Tannadice. Now head coach of Belgian side Zulte Waregem, Igamane’s former boss told the Daily Record that he believes the Moroccan’s switch to Ibrox in the summer is the ideal move for him, as he tipped him to ‘make another step’.

“England would have been too fast and too early,” said Vanderbroeck. “This is a good medium step where he can progress and then make another step to an English team of a higher level. So I think his pathway has been well chosen by this step. If he would play another year or maybe two I think his price would be two or three times higher than what Rangers have paid now. The only doubt I have is the language because, back then, he was only speaking Arabic so I think he has to pick up English classes.