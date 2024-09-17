Dutch internationalist Klaasen reportedly says no to Ibrox move as McCowan states Euro ambitions

Klaasen 'rejects' Rangers

Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to bring Dutch internationalist Davy Klaasen to Ibrox, according to reports. The 31-year-old former Everton midfielder was a free agent after leaving Internazionale during the summer and it has been claimed that the Gers were one of a number of clubs who offered him a deal. However, he is expected to join Ajax in the coming days.

Respected Italian journalist Nicolò Schira posted on social media: "Behind The Scenes - Davy #Klaassen has turned down #RangersFC and #RoyalAntwerp bids in the last days to return to #Ajax."

Klaasen has been capped 41 times by the Netherlands and commanded a £23.6m transfer fee back in 2017 when making the move from Ajax to Goodison Park. He has also spent time with Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga and has won multiple titles with Inter.

Former Internazionale player Davy Klaasen is expected to join Ajax. | Getty Images

Celtic: We are not tourists

Celtic midfielder Luke McCowan says the club are not in the Champions League just to make up the numbers as they prepare to begin their 2024/25 campaign against Slovan Bratislava at Parkhead on Wednesday. Manager Brendan Rodgers says that the goal is to reach the play-off round in the revamped tournament and McCowan insists belief is high.

“We are not there as tourists," said McCowan. "That’s the message. I've probably watched the competition for years now. Celtic always want to push as far into the Champions League as possible and show you're a Champions League team."

Luke McCowan says Celtic have big ambitions in the Champions League. | Getty Images

United refuse to be downbeat

Ross Docherty is looking for Dundee United to put their Rangers disappointment behind them by ending the week in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw. The newly-promoted Tannadice side went into their home William Hill Premiership game against the Light Blues on Sunday on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and one point ahead of Philippe Clement’s men, but ended up losing 1-0

United now begin preparing for the tie against Motherwell at Fir Park and Docherty, who came off the bench in the first half against Rangers, said: “It’s a huge game and a huge chance to get to a semi-final, which would be amazing. If we can get to the semi it would be an amazing start to the season, even with that Rangers defeat. We want to try and put the wrongs right, to try and improve and try to get through."

Dundee United lost to Rangers at the weekend. | SNS Group

Marshall joins St Johnstone

Gordon Marshall expressed his delight at returning to St Johnstone as first-team goalkeeping coach. The 60-year-old was most recently working with Hamilton and has a wealth of experience in Scottish football including a previous spell at Saints under former boss Derek McInnes.

Marshall played for several clubs including East Fife, Falkirk, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, winning one cap for Scotland. He has also coached at Hibs, Alloa, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Queen of the South.