Rangers Serie A swap deal, Celtic-linked defender available, Gary Hooper rejects SPFL return - Scottish transfers

Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz tries to get past Celtic's Daizen Maeda during the Old Firm match on December 30. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

We talk you through some of the main transfer stories this Wednesday morning across Scottish football …

Celtic striker hopes boosted

Celtic's hopes of signing Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden in January have been boosted amid reports that a potential rival for the player's signature won't be able to afford him. According to German outlet TZ, Bundesliga outfit Schalke will struggle to stump up the £4million quoted to sign the striker. Kvistgaarden scored seven goals and seven assists for his club before their winter break and has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic. However, Brondby director of football Carsten V. Jensen stressed that the club would have to be "blown away" in order to accept any offers for the player.

Rangers Serie A swap deal

Rangers could land Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig as part of a swap deal that would involve Ridvan Yilmaz moving in the opposite direction. According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Yilmaz is of interest to Verona, opening the door to the Turkish full-back being used as a makeweight in any move for the Scotland Under-21 international. Rangers are said to be keen on Doig - who joined Verona from Hibs in the summer of 2022 - but may not be prepared to pay the £5.5m asking price placed on his head by the Serie A side. A deal involving a player swap would prove less costly for the Ibrox side, who signed Yilmaz from Besiktas for £5m 18 months ago.

Gary Hooper rejects SPFL return

Hamilton Accies have failed in an bold move to sign former Celtic striker Gary Hooper. The cinch League One side are looking for a proven goalscorer to boost their promotion bid and made an approach to sign the 35-year-old from National League side Barnet. However, Accies were unable to convince the player who joined Celtic in 2010, and who scored 63 goals in 95 appearances across a three-year spell, to make a surprise return to Scotland. Hamilton director of football Gerry Strain revealed: "We made an enquiry about Gary last month after becoming aware he could be about to be available, but it isn't going to work out."

Celtic-linked defender available

Nottingham Forest are prepared let Scott McKenna leave for a 'cut-price' fee in January - opening the door to a possible move to Celtic. Brendan Rodgers tried to sign the Scotland defender during his first spell in charge of the Parkhead side but a £3.5m offer was rejected by Aberdeen prior to his £6m move to Forest. The 27-year-old is no longer a first-team regular with the English Premier League outfit, making just five appearances this season, and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Celtic. McKenna will become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer but, according to Football Insider, Forest are willing to sanction a January departure as they look to 'cash in' rather than lose him for nothing, while McKenna is also keen to secure first-team football in order to boost his chances of making Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad.

