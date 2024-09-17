Almost three weeks on from Rangers’ hectic end to deadline day, the Ibrox faithful are beginning to see what Philippe Clement’s summer rebuild looks like, with almost every new recruit involved in Scottish Premiership action.

It was still a summer of real change for the Gers, with 13 players leaving the building and 11 coming in to replace them. The Belgian has been able to freshen things up after a tough end to last season, although whether he was given the quality of players he required is a question for the end of the campaign.

Another tough defeat at Celtic Park followed their early exit from the Champions League, however, Rangers’ win over previously unbeaten Dundee United at the weekend has injected some much-needed positivity ahead of the side’s return to their Ibrox home this weekend.

But what is Clement’s strongest XI? Which new signings have actually improved Rangers’ starting XI? Which injured stars will come back into the XI when fit? We had wondered the same thing, so we had a stab at picking the Gers best starting XI if everyone was fit and available for selection.

Do you agree with our selection?

1 . GK: Jack Butland Without doubt one of the best goalkeepers in the division, the Englishman is Rangers' undisputed number one. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier Has come in for criticism for his performances of late, but is still one of the Gers most important players - and the captain. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar Rangers' best centre-back, Souttar has become one of the first names on the team sheet since the arrival of Philippe Clement. | SNS Group Photo Sales