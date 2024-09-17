Who would make Rangers' strongest starting XI if everyone was fit? Cr: SNS Group.Who would make Rangers' strongest starting XI if everyone was fit? Cr: SNS Group.
Four new boys, left-wing dilemma and Philippe Clement's top pick: Rangers' strongest starting XI - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 08:16 GMT

Is this Rangers' strongest XI when all their players are fit and available?

Almost three weeks on from Rangers’ hectic end to deadline day, the Ibrox faithful are beginning to see what Philippe Clement’s summer rebuild looks like, with almost every new recruit involved in Scottish Premiership action.

It was still a summer of real change for the Gers, with 13 players leaving the building and 11 coming in to replace them. The Belgian has been able to freshen things up after a tough end to last season, although whether he was given the quality of players he required is a question for the end of the campaign.

Another tough defeat at Celtic Park followed their early exit from the Champions League, however, Rangers’ win over previously unbeaten Dundee United at the weekend has injected some much-needed positivity ahead of the side’s return to their Ibrox home this weekend.

But what is Clement’s strongest XI? Which new signings have actually improved Rangers’ starting XI? Which injured stars will come back into the XI when fit? We had wondered the same thing, so we had a stab at picking the Gers best starting XI if everyone was fit and available for selection.

Do you agree with our selection?

Without doubt one of the best goalkeepers in the division, the Englishman is Rangers' undisputed number one.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Without doubt one of the best goalkeepers in the division, the Englishman is Rangers' undisputed number one. | SNS Group

Has come in for criticism for his performances of late, but is still one of the Gers most important players - and the captain.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Has come in for criticism for his performances of late, but is still one of the Gers most important players - and the captain. | SNS Group

Rangers' best centre-back, Souttar has become one of the first names on the team sheet since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

3. CB: John Souttar

Rangers' best centre-back, Souttar has become one of the first names on the team sheet since the arrival of Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

The Dutch defender was brought in during the window from FC Twente and has been John Souttar's preferred defensive partner ever since.

4. CB: Robin Propper

The Dutch defender was brought in during the window from FC Twente and has been John Souttar's preferred defensive partner ever since. | SNS Group

