Sombre Rangers Training Centre says it all as men at top table shrouded in uncertainty

Ferguson's future in doubt - but he is not the only one

For the final time in a long season, Rangers welcomed journalists into their Auchenhowie training base for a pre-match press conference.

Their game against Dundee United at Ibrox on Wednesday in the Premiership is the penultimate in what has been a largely trying season, which culminates at Easter Road against Hibs on Saturday. With media assignments being done straight after the game against the Tangerines, this appeared to be Barry Ferguson’s last time at the top table.

Nobody knows what the future holds for Rangers next season. | SNS Group

The caretaker manager still believes he can lead Rangers beyond this season but the likelihood is that someone else will be picked by new owners. Ferguson was trying not to give much away but he had an air of resignation about his prospects. If reports in Spain are to be believed, Davide Ancelotti is the man favoured by the 49ers Enterprises and US tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

Ferguson did reveal that clarity will come in a few days. Some would argue that the uncertain landscape around Rangers is having a detrimental impact on all at the club. “I wouldn't say that they're in limbo,” Ferguson said of the squad. “It's like everybody, they just want to know what's going to be happening. But I'm sure over the course of the next few days, or certainly within the next week, you'll hopefully see what way the club's going to be going.”

Rangers’ mood mimics the situation

There was a sombre atmosphere as Ferguson and, in particular, defender John Souttar spoke. The players are acutely aware of how poor this season has been. “Obviously the season hasn't been good enough,” said Souttar. “I think everyone's got to concentrate on these two games - but everyone's looking forward to the summer.”

Souttar did admit that some in the dressing room are a little unsettled by what might be coming in the summer. “I think potentially if you're coming towards the end of your contract there's always going to be that uncertainty but I think the group concentrated a lot on getting the win on the weekend and everyone's focused on the last two games,” he said. “But I think if you go out of contract for the summer then naturally part of your mind will be on what's happening next summer and that's only natural for anyone. I think anyone in that position will be the exact same.”

Barry Ferguson has two more matches left as Rangers caretaker manager. | SNS Group

One of those whose deal is about to expire is experienced defender Leon Balogun, who at 37-years-old continues to prove his worth to Rangers’ backline. Souttar was full of praise for his centre-half sidekick.

“Balo has been a great servant to Rangers so I think he's made it clear that he wants to stay,” continued Souttar. “Obviously that's out of his hands and everyone else's hands but it would be good to see him stay.

“I think age doesn't really matter when you're playing like that. You see a lot of footballers nowadays, they play well until their 30s so I don't think age should be taken into consideration when looking at stuff like that because if you keep yourself fit and in good condition that should really come into it.

“He is just what you see. He's a senior figure in the dressing room alongside Skip [James Tavernier] and he's been here for a long time so he's a good person to talk about the place and he's enjoyed working with him as well. You need characters at a club like this and you need experience and that's what he brings.”

Rangers contract situations

Souttar himself has a few things to ponder in terms of his future. The Scotland internationalist only has another year on his contract to run and talks of an extension have stalled amid the takeover.

“I've heard nothing at all,” he added. “I obviously spoke about it a bit earlier on in the season with the club, October time maybe. But apart from that there hasn't been that much communication so I'll just play these last two games, go away with Scotland and hopefully be involved in them two and see what happens.

“I think a number of lads are in the same position so we'll just wait and see what happens.”